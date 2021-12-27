Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Orange county, FL?

The COVID-19 vaccine is available across Florida. This article explains where and when to get the vaccine in Orange, FL.

1. Barnett Park

In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Orange County Government’s Health Services Department is providing free and convenient vaccinations at Barnett Park.

1) For individuals 12+ years old:

Hours: Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Additional Information:

No appointment needed, but registration is recommended

Vaccines administered by drive-thru

Vaccine availability:

Pfizer – first dose, second dose, booster for eligible individuals



Moderna – first dose, second dose, booster for eligible individuals



Johnson & Johnson – single dose, booster for eligible individuals

For individuals 12 to 17, Pfizer vaccines are available (minors must have a legal guardian present during vaccination).

Vaccination record card/form required for second doses and booster shots

Transportation options for individuals 60+ provided by Access LYNX

Legal guardians should register minors by clicking the “Register Minors/Wards” tab within their profile, or while signing up, before arriving to the vaccination site.

2) For children 5-11 years old:

Hours: Saturday and Sunday only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Additional Information:

No appointment is needed. However, legal guardians should register minors by clicking the “Register Minors/Wards” tab within their profile, or while signing up, before arriving to the vaccination site.

Vaccines administered inside the Marlin Room, located inside the main building at Barnett Park

Vaccine availability:

Pfizer – first dose, second dose

Minors must have a legal guardian present during vaccination

Vaccination record card/form required for second doses

NOTE: This site will be closed on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. And it also offer free COVID-19 testing.

2. Orange County Public Schools (for individuals 5+ years old)

The Florida Department of Health and Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) have partnered together to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for students ages 5-11 years old. There are chances to get vaccinated in both January and February next year. But be careful of the different location and hours.

3. AdventHealth Centra Care

AdventHealth Central Florida will administer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at select Centra Care locations in Orange County. There is no out-of-pocket cost for patients receiving the vaccine.

Hours: they have a schedule, you can visit their official website to check out.

Location: Colonial Town, Lake Nona, Winter Park, Winter Garden (for exact address, also check out their website to get it.)

Additional Information:

Registration required

Available for individuals 12+ (minors must have a legal guardian present during vaccination)

Moderna vaccines available

If you received your first dose of Pfizer at a different location, you can receive your second dose at Centra Care (bring your vaccination card)

4. Federal Retail Pharmacies

The Federal Retail Pharmacy program is a collaboration between the federal government and national pharmacy partners. Parents of children ages 5-11 years old can contact their nearest pharmacy location to check if vaccines for this age group are being administered.

5. Orlando VA Healthcare Center

The Orlando VA Healthcare Center is offering COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible veterans, caregivers and spouses.

If you have more detailed information, please add your comment!