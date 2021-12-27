Would you choose house or condo in Orlando?

"Within the next year, I will be saving up about 20k for a downpayment on my own place. Ideally, I'd want something from around 150 to 250k? I am currently single with no family, so I don't need anything big. I live with family and will be making around 30k with my new job. Plus, I'm a first-time homebuyer.

So, house or condo? What do you guys think?"

Benjamin Massello/unsplash

Duplex if possible but get a house. Also they have programs for first time home buyers where you only have to put 5% even zero. Your lower income so please take advantage of this.

Neither. $30k is barely enough money to stay afloat let alone account for unexpected expenses associated with homeownership. Wait a few years after significantly increasing your savings and annual income. Rent is the maximum you’ll pay. Mortgage is the minimum.

HOA fees are a thing to consider with condos, they can get insanely high around here. Also, i'm not sure if you would even get approved for anything above $200k with that income and down payment, you may need to look into that.

I bought a condo nearly three years ago. I’m happy I own my home, but I would never buy a condo again. If you have upstairs neighbors who flood your place, your insurance won’t want to cover it and neither will your HOA. If your neighbors are awake all night, you’re awake all night. It’s a lot like an apartment in that you’re at the mercy of the people living around you.

