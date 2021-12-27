What's your favorite place in Orlando you don't want more people to know about?

"Hi friends!
I moved to Orlando a year or so ago, but travel with work a lot. I just wondering where is the best place to see in Orlando？"
Honestly Taqueria Ameca is the BEST Mexican food in Orlando! I've been to our fair share of Mexican restaurants and this one by far is A-1, top notch, AUTHENTIC, AUTHENTIC, AUTHENTIC! My favorite tacos are the ASADA and the TRIPA, I get the TRIPA (well done or CRISPY) and the the SOPES to die for! Whatever you get here you will not regret!
There’s a trail called Split Oak Green Trail in Lake Nona off of Narcoossee. It’s incredible and barely anyone seems to know about it. There’s tons of wildlife - I’ve seen tortoises and wild pigs among other things. It is technically a part of the large Moss Park forest area but you access the trail in a different location. Just don’t go during summer because there’s not much shade in many areas. I’ll miss it when I move!
Orlando Wetlands Park is my most favorite hiking in FL place. If you don't mind it is in Christmas. You can go hiking, horseback riding, wildlife viewing here. Beautiful! Shhhhhhh don’t tell anyone.
Check out Magnolia Park on Lake Apopka. A magnificent place to be as the sun sinks into the horizon and the placid surface of the lake shimmers in hues of pinks and oranges and yellows that are equally as vibrant as the sky above.
Please feel free to add more places you know.
Comments / 13