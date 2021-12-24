Orlando, FL

What are my options for buying high quality steaks in Orlando?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi! Like the title says, I’m looking for store that sells higher quality steaks than what you would find at Winn Dixie or even Publix? I live in Lake Mary so some place near me would be ideal. Thanks for any suggestion!"

Edson Saldaña/unsplash
Costco has Prime quality ribeyes and brisket. It is amazing. My wife and I love the Prime Sirloin and you can taste the difference over Publix for sure.. just remember that they blade the individual steaks so if you don’t want bladed steak you have to buy the slab.
If you live in lake Mary and have never been to Hopkins Meat Market in Sanford your doing yourself a disservice. Great meats (including the steaks your looking for), and AMAZING HAND MADE smoked sausage, The best smoked sausage around. Full range butcher shop, you can even buy a full cow and all the cuts that go with it for your deep freeze; or bring your own animal for butchering.
Local Butcher and Market in Winter Park is the best high end butcher shop I’ve found in the area. Every piece of meat I’ve purchased there has been top of the line. You can even grab a beer to drink while you're getting you steaks cut. It's a win-win.
Petty's Meat Market in Longwood. I've lived here 50+ years, since the age of 12, and it seems they've been the premier butcher shop ever since I started buying my own groceries. Even if you don't want to buy anything it's worth a trip just to go there and eyebang the display case.

Do you know any other stores? Feel free to add it here!

steak

