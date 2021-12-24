What are the best Publixes in Orlando? What are the worst?

"Hey Orlando. Really wonder which one is your favorite Publix in Orlando and which one do you hate?"

Atoms/unsplash

Town Park (Colonial and Alafaya) is the favorite one I go to. They have Acai bowls and the lady who serves them is super friendly. They also have ramen, but I haven't tried it yet. For reference I'm comparing it to Lake Fredrica (Semoran and Lake Margaret) and Conway Plaza (Conway and Curry Ford).

Federica and Conway plaza are my Publix’s! The Frederica one has more Hispanic food options and sometimes can get really good hot food there.

Orange & Michigan is great because it is big and has everything. It is so big, it even has it's own little Publix next door! I'll go the smaller one when I want some quick smaller shopping list trips. It’s not nearly as crowded as the big one, so it’s a great option for me to just run in and out of on the way home from work.

Lake Eola is the worst. You’re tripping over panhandlers and people that want you to fill out surveys or join a cult, and the deli is incompetent and always short staffed.

Conway Plaza is depressingly mediocre. It's not bad, but it's smaller than most locations and outdated. They are constantly removing products I regularly buy (likely due to limited inventory space) and it has none of the fun stuff newer Publixes have.

I love the one in sodo, because they have Chinese food which i haven’t seen since i was at FSU.

