What advice would you give to someone who is moving to Orlando?

Where is a nice place to spend New Years Eve in downtown Orlando?

Gonna be 4 of us, late 20’s, don’t want to deal with Disney crowds, but would like to see fireworks. Are there any in downtown? Or winter park?" There are no fireworks downtown for NYE, although you can see plenty from the neighborhoods surrounding it from the high rises. I personally would avoid downtown on NYE unless you like crowds of very drunk people, long lines, and covers at every bar. Thornton park is the move. Close to downtown if you want to, but they throw an block party.