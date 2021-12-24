What advice would you give to someone who is moving to Orlando?

"Hi all. I'm planning to move to Orlando these days. I have learned some tips to live in Orlando from my friends and the internet. Just want to make sure that I won't regret my decision and know more about this area. Thanks guys!"
Have a real good reason to move here. Don’t just move here because you think it will be cool. Orlando, without having a decent job or business is not fun, just like any other town. AND when you walk outside in the morning, to go to work, don’t panic when the stifling heat and humidity takes your breath away. It’s not you, it’s us.
If you live in Orange County (Orlando), get an Orange County Public Library card. It’s world class.
Are you a pet person? Orlando is pet friendly - specifically - dogs! Most restaurants in/near downtown will have water dishes available - seating outside with dogs, etc. So much fun for the fur-kids! There are also plenty of dog parks around too!
Buy or rent a place within a mile of where you work to avoid commuter traffic as much as possible. Keep your car, Orlando is designed to make you dependent on a car. But learn about the local Lynx bus service also.
This is a transient location so many people come and go.. With all the attractions and ocean/beach possibilities here - you’ll never be bored!
Transportation just doesn’t happen quickly here and Florida itself has a surprising scarcity of highways that traverse the state East-West. A 60-mile drive to Tampa easily takes 2 hours and plenty of people do it daily for work. So...good luck for you.
