Does anyone know good Volunteer Opportunities in Orlando?

"Hi everyone! I'm looking for some volunteer opportunities in the Orlando area. Any recommended non-profits that could use some help? Any I should avoid? Thanks for any suggestion."

Roman Synkevych/unsplash

Heart of Florida United Way’s Volunteer Resource Center (VRC) matches thousands of volunteers—both groups and individuals with more than 150 local nonprofit agencies.They have a database of Not-for-profits seeking help. Their VRC also provides chances for students who need to complete service-hours.

I volunteer with UP Orlando, United against Poverty. They're on Michigan. They really help the community, and you can do shifts just helping bag groceries, breaking down boxes, it's basic grocery store stuff but they REALLY need volunteers so I try to push people over to them. You can have a try:)

Give kids the world. One of my friends volunteered with their team. They help critically ill children and their families. They would contribute their time and energy each week to help those kids. It is really interesting and meaningful that they serve in a variety of unique and diverse roles. I have applied it on their website. PS: all volunteers serving at the Village will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now.

I recommend you Pet Alliance of Great Orlando. This organization shelters, educates and heals pets. Volunteers in Orlando play a large role at this organization, assisting in tasks that include exercising, socializing and providing enrichment activities for the dogs and cats that live there. I think this is really fulfilling.

Do you know of any other volunteer opportunities? Kindly share more ideas below.