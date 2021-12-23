What is the best Mexican restaurant in Orlando?

"Hey, all! I have a friend from LA coming to visit me tomorrow and we've agreed to Mexican food for dinner. But, I don't really eat out all that much and the one place my husband likes the best is a little expensive. Any thoughts on what you think is the best in the area? Thanks in advance! "

Border Grill over by Universal Studios is my absolute favorite! It is like a traditional Mexican restaurant. Run by a family with incredible recipes. The serving sizes are crazy fulfilling and it is big enough to take home. Plus, staff here is super friendly though the place is always busy.

I'll tell you that Las Carretas off of Goldenrod is one of my favorites. They make their guacamole fresh right in front of you! I also find their seafood, especially their shrimp are very good. The best part about Las Carretas is the staff is really good, every time my wife and I go, they really want us to have a good experience.

Agave Azul is decent, for a chain. A bit over priced for what you get IMO and being a chain it's definitely not "authentic" but passable.. flip side to that is they have fun drinks and nice dinning spaces. The one on Kirkland has an outdoor area with heaters (cause it is "winter" lol) if you're looking for that experience.

Bar Taco in Dr Phillips is a fun way to go, small portions so you can kind of spend as little or as much as you like. Not what I would consider authentic but I would think someone from California would appreciate it.

