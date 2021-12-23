Would I regret moving from Austin to Orlando?

"Hi friends!
The work change has given me a lot of time to think about what's important. Like being closer to family. I like Austin, but honestly, it's getting too big and too expensive and it is a robust city with tons of things to do including lots of outside stuff. Sooooo ... would I hate myself if I moved to Orlando?
Thanks! :)"
Although it might not have the largest plethora of activities that you're used to in Austin. I think if you look hard enough and talk to the right people, you'll find Orlando (and living just outside of it!) a great way to be closer to family, which is mega important in my opinion. Two of the biggest concerns you'll want to really run the numbers on are the lack of affordable, decent housing and the terrible basically non-existent public transportation. Downtown Orlando offers those rent-a-scooters/bikes which is kinda cool.
Funny - I want to leave Orlando for Austin eventually.The biggest difference I’d say is that Austin feels like a city and Orlando feels like a tourist attraction that some people temporarily live at.
I've lived in Orlando for a while, went to college here, got a job here.Austin and Orlando are very similar. Layout, downtown, the "cool parts" of town, a sense of community and love for your city, even growth, they feel very similar. We have everything most other major cities have, and some unique specialties.
Quite honestly, I don’t know what people are bitching about regarding Orlando, but I like it here. I am from Europe, lived in NYC and Houston before this and I like Orlando. There is a lot to do and I find people to be nice here. I truly think Florida and Orlando will blow up in the next few years, there is a lot of potential here. This is coming from someone who has worked and lived in a lot of places around the world.
