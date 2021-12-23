Any suggestions about the neighborhood situation in Orlando?

"A friend recommended the Lake Nona area to me but wondering if there are any other areas to check out? Parents live in Daytona so would prefer to be on the north or east side of the city. Also, a newer area/newer construction is available. Thanks all!"
Nona is very Stepford Wives to me. It’s nice and new, but doesn’t have character if you like old houses. Delaney Park (just south of downtown) is really cute, college park is more hip and fun. Thornton park is also great. I love walkable and fully of character.
Definitely not OBT, and I would consider something near I4 if you’ll be shooting up to Daytona regularly. You might want to check out College Park, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte or Lake Mary. (Lake Nona is nice, but it is isolated. If you want to be in the mix, I’d suggest Orlando proper or south Seminole county.)
Avalon Park if you’re looking for an east side neighborhood similar to Lake Nona. Oviedo if you’re looking for a north side neighborhood. There are some great schools in Oviedo.
Have you looked at wedgefield. Not a lot there yet but it’s growing quick and closer to the coast. Also it’s on the 528 so quick to get around.
Do you have any other suggestions? Kindly share your comment below, thanks!
Comments / 3