Where to get free food in Orlando?

"I have a family of 4, no job, still waiting for food stamps and reemployment assistant. Could anybody tell me some free food resources? Thanks a lot."

Sander Dalhuisen/unsplash

You can check out Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida online. It is a non-profit organization. They would distribute donated food for people in need. They hold different events from time to time. You can check its website(https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/) for more information.

I know that Republican Party of Osceola is hosting its annual Christmas party at Jimmy Bears in St. Cloud. Members of community can come to join this event and they will be provided with free food and entertainment. But people who come here have to bring a canned food item and an unopened toy to cover their admission. Hope my advice could help you! Plus, this event is launching at Dec,14th.

Florida Blue will throw a family-friendly holiday event at Sanitas Kissimmee Center. They will give out turkeys, fresh produce, and other grocery items to help make people in need holiday meal complete. Plus, there will be prizes and airbrushing activities for the kids. This event are launching at 18th this month. You can check it out on related websites like https://www.eventbrite.com/ for more detailed information of this event.

Free Groceries is held at 2nd Tuesday of every month. They will provide non-perishable food, eggs, produce, and meat which could satisfy your stomach. No documentation is needed to receive service here. What's more, health van will come here to provide health help and free testing for people who come. I think this event will help you a lot in many aspects. Good luck!

Do you know of any other free food resource in Orlando? Please add your comments!