"Hello people!

I just wondering What is the best time to go to Universal Orlando, I plan to go there with my family. if you have any idea please let me know. Thanks."

The months of April and May are some of the best for visiting Universal Studios. This is the shoulder season,' during which you will benefit from the finest of both peak and low season advantages. If you skip seasonal breaks and school holidays, you may anticipate pleasant, comfortable weather and fewer crowds in the park.

September is the absolute best in terms of crowds. The lowest attendance numbers appear to be in September. If you are looking for attractions and entertainment, then October is pristine due to Halloween horror nights.

You can go there any time but not around Christmas.The events they put on are incredible but the crowds are too much to bare. Last year I was hardly able to get within view of hogwarts for their light display and all the good rides had lines 2 hours+ long. With Covid 19 and the limited capacity this year may actually be better.

If I had to pick months, probably mid-October to mid-November or February into early March. The weather is dry and not screamingly hot. Stay away from Christmas/New Year, however, as that’s the busiest time of the year for the parks. January can be cold here — not freezing, but you can have some days where it’s 50 and raining. It can also be 75, dry and sunny. Best weather, smallest crowds.

Aditya Vyas/Unsplash

Kindly share more ideas, I'm happy to know.