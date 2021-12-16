Orlando, FL

What is the best time to go to Universal Orlando?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hello people!

I just wondering What is the best time to go to Universal Orlando, I plan to go there with my family. if you have any idea please let me know. Thanks."

The months of April and May are some of the best for visiting Universal Studios. This is the shoulder season,' during which you will benefit from the finest of both peak and low season advantages. If you skip seasonal breaks and school holidays, you may anticipate pleasant, comfortable weather and fewer crowds in the park.
September is the absolute best in terms of crowds. The lowest attendance numbers appear to be in September. If you are looking for attractions and entertainment, then October is pristine due to Halloween horror nights.
You can go there any time but not around Christmas.The events they put on are incredible but the crowds are too much to bare. Last year I was hardly able to get within view of hogwarts for their light display and all the good rides had lines 2 hours+ long. With Covid 19 and the limited capacity this year may actually be better.
If I had to pick months, probably mid-October to mid-November or February into early March. The weather is dry and not screamingly hot. Stay away from Christmas/New Year, however, as that’s the busiest time of the year for the parks. January can be cold here — not freezing, but you can have some days where it’s 50 and raining. It can also be 75, dry and sunny. Best weather, smallest crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utCQS_0dO90CWz00
Aditya Vyas/Unsplash

Kindly share more ideas, I'm happy to know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Universal OrlandoUniversalTravel

Comments / 0

Published by

Ask, discuss and share everything about local Orlando!

Orlando, FL
46 followers

More from Enjoy Orlando

Orlando, FL

Is there any fun stuff to do for Christmas in Orlando?

"Hi, all! I just moved to Orlando earlier this year and was wondering if there were any cool Christmas activities around town. I was looking to see if there were Christmas lights or anything else of the sort around. Thanks!"

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where can I donate clothes to or help homeless in Orlando?

I am looking for a local charity organization that could use either monetary or goods donations t help homeless. I'm very big into anything that helps people, assistance with food. I'm looking for suggestions. Thank you!"

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Where to get free food in Orlando?

"I have a family of 4, no job, still waiting for food stamps and reemployment assistant. Could anybody tell me some free food resources? Thanks a lot." You can check out Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida online. It is a non-profit organization. They would distribute donated food for people in need. They hold different events from time to time. You can check its website(https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/) for more information.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

What’s the best pizza place in Orlando?

Just move to Orlando for work. I'm crazy about pizza, wondering what are great pizza places in Orlando? " Anthony's Pizza Thornton Park is the only pizza I like in Orlando. It is my go to pizza delivery/pickup and I've also tried a few specials, can't wait for them to bring the shrimp pesto already back. This place has great drinks and a super cute outdoor area, great for a date night. Food and service was good too!

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Where can you get the most authentic Chinese food in Orlando?

I'm a recent transplant to the area, and one of the things I miss most is authentic Chinese food. Are there any places around Orlando that offer authentic Chinese food?. I greatly appreciate all of the responses."

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Where would be the best place to walk around in Orlando?

"Hi, my girlfriend and I were thinking about walking around downtown Orlando soon. Where would be the best place to view the skyline and walk in between the big buildings? Please give us some suggestions. Thanks."

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

What are the recommended grocery stores in Orlando?

"I was wondering if anyone can recommend a grocery store with a Mexican or Asian focus. Even a mainstream grocery store that has large isles with these food genres would be great. I will be in the area for a while, and I’m not from here. Thank you!"

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy