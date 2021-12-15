Orlando, FL

Where can you get the most authentic Chinese food in Orlando?

"Hello everyone!

I'm a recent transplant to the area, and one of the things I miss most is authentic Chinese food. Are there any places around Orlando that offer authentic Chinese food?

I greatly appreciate all of the responses."

Panda Buffet which is just south of Orlando, and still in the city area. Located on Vine st part of 192 highway. Main highway of Kissimmee, FL. Sometimes restaurant changes it's name to Oriental Buffet or Asian Market, even though it's still a buffet, and not a market at all.
Joyful Tasty Palace on Orlando, FL 32808 Horizons West / West Orlando. The specials are written on a board in Mandarin, as is most of the menu (but with English descriptions as well). Their live tanks are exceptionally clean, and the food is more Shanghai/Beijing style (lighter, slightly mild, and much less spicy than the szechuan region).I would come here if interested in seafood dishes from the regions covered or if desiring the ability to choose from a good diversity of dishes. The variety is impressive.
Taste of Chengdu on Orlando, FL 32804 John Young, Horizons West / West Orlando, it is by far THE most authentic Szechuan cuisine I've found outside of the Great Wall.(Across the street from the Lincoln dealership with the giant American flag on Hwy 50, in the front parking lot of the Best Western Hotel).I highly recommend the whole broiled fish and the spicy dumplings in chili oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUYzp_0dN2Hlo000
Van Thanh/Unsplash

Please feel free to leave your recommendations, I'm happy to try it!

