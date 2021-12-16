Orlando, FL

What’s the best pizza place in Orlando?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi people!

Just move to Orlando for work. I'm crazy about pizza, wondering what are great pizza places in Orlando? "

Anthony's Pizza Thornton Park is the only pizza I like in Orlando. It is my go to pizza delivery/pickup and I've also tried a few specials, can't wait for them to bring the shrimp pesto already back. This place has great drinks and a super cute outdoor area, great for a date night. Food and service was good too!
Brads Underground Pizzeria is the best pizza in town. People been going crazy over Brad’s Underground Pizza. Brad started by only taking orders through Instagram DM for delivery. Word got out about his amazing pizza and he had a multiple month wait list so he opened this location in the Collab kitchen. You will shed a tear at how amazing your first bite is.
Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza is the best pizza I've had. All of it was phenomenal. Flavor, service when picking up, everything. Definitely going to have to try out more of their stuff. Most restaurants don't ever seem to survive long in this specific unit/location but I feel like they will be here for a very long time. They are doing it right so far! I will definitely return!
Pizza Xtreme is the pizza I’ve tried quite a few and really stands out to me yet. Pretty good, always consistent and great service. You definitely have to try it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BW2xn_0dMGlOO100
Ivan Torres/Unsplash

Do you know any more pizza places in Orlando? Please add your comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
pizzarecommendation

Comments / 3

Published by

Ask, discuss and share everything about local Orlando!

Orlando, FL
46 followers

More from Enjoy Orlando

Orlando, FL

Is there any fun stuff to do for Christmas in Orlando?

"Hi, all! I just moved to Orlando earlier this year and was wondering if there were any cool Christmas activities around town. I was looking to see if there were Christmas lights or anything else of the sort around. Thanks!"

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where can I donate clothes to or help homeless in Orlando?

I am looking for a local charity organization that could use either monetary or goods donations t help homeless. I'm very big into anything that helps people, assistance with food. I'm looking for suggestions. Thank you!"

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Where to get free food in Orlando?

"I have a family of 4, no job, still waiting for food stamps and reemployment assistant. Could anybody tell me some free food resources? Thanks a lot." You can check out Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida online. It is a non-profit organization. They would distribute donated food for people in need. They hold different events from time to time. You can check its website(https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/) for more information.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

What is the best time to go to Universal Orlando?

I just wondering What is the best time to go to Universal Orlando, I plan to go there with my family. if you have any idea please let me know. Thanks." The months of April and May are some of the best for visiting Universal Studios. This is the shoulder season,' during which you will benefit from the finest of both peak and low season advantages. If you skip seasonal breaks and school holidays, you may anticipate pleasant, comfortable weather and fewer crowds in the park.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where can you get the most authentic Chinese food in Orlando?

I'm a recent transplant to the area, and one of the things I miss most is authentic Chinese food. Are there any places around Orlando that offer authentic Chinese food?. I greatly appreciate all of the responses."

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Where would be the best place to walk around in Orlando?

"Hi, my girlfriend and I were thinking about walking around downtown Orlando soon. Where would be the best place to view the skyline and walk in between the big buildings? Please give us some suggestions. Thanks."

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

What are the recommended grocery stores in Orlando?

"I was wondering if anyone can recommend a grocery store with a Mexican or Asian focus. Even a mainstream grocery store that has large isles with these food genres would be great. I will be in the area for a while, and I’m not from here. Thank you!"

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy