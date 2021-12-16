What’s the best pizza place in Orlando?

"Hi people!
Just move to Orlando for work. I'm crazy about pizza, wondering what are great pizza places in Orlando? "
Anthony's Pizza Thornton Park is the only pizza I like in Orlando. It is my go to pizza delivery/pickup and I've also tried a few specials, can't wait for them to bring the shrimp pesto already back. This place has great drinks and a super cute outdoor area, great for a date night. Food and service was good too!
Brads Underground Pizzeria is the best pizza in town. People been going crazy over Brad’s Underground Pizza. Brad started by only taking orders through Instagram DM for delivery. Word got out about his amazing pizza and he had a multiple month wait list so he opened this location in the Collab kitchen. You will shed a tear at how amazing your first bite is.
Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza is the best pizza I've had. All of it was phenomenal. Flavor, service when picking up, everything. Definitely going to have to try out more of their stuff. Most restaurants don't ever seem to survive long in this specific unit/location but I feel like they will be here for a very long time. They are doing it right so far! I will definitely return!
Pizza Xtreme is the pizza I’ve tried quite a few and really stands out to me yet. Pretty good, always consistent and great service. You definitely have to try it.
Do you know any more pizza places in Orlando? Please add your comments!
Comments / 3