Dilbert Creator, Scott Adams, Cancels Himself After Racist Rant!(Opinion)

Dilbert Photo by Doug Kline

Scott Adams is the creator of the long-running comic strip “Dilbert” about a micro-managed engineer representing white-collar workers. The comic strip was first published on April 16, 1989, and in addition to the syndicated series, Dilbert has been turned into books, an animated television series, and a video game.

Major newspapers nationwide began pulling the strip from their comics section following several racist comments Adams made on his weekly podcast, “Real Coffee With Scott Adams.”

The state of race relations in America is such that many will deny that Adams’s comments were racist. Please judge for yourself. The backlash began when Adams responded to a Rasmussen Poll about the statement, “It’s OK to be white.” A majority of Black respondents agreed, 26% of Black respondents disagreed, and some were unsure. Adams’s reply was to condemn all Black people as a “hate group” and urge white people to have nothing to do with them.

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people — according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll — that’s a hate group, and I don’t want anything to do with them,”

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the h — - away from Black people. Just get the f — - away. Wherever you have to go, just get away because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

Thirty-three years after the comic’s debut, Adams introduced his first ever Black character, “Dave the Engineer,” whose purpose was to mock workplace diversity and transgender identity. Adam’s response to being canceled by most publications running the strip was defiance.

“Oh no, my enemies are sending me lots of energy. Oh no, what will I do with all of that attention?”

“Here’s what’s interesting about this situation. Anyone who knows my actual opinion . . . doesn’t wanna give it more attention. So it’s gonna be sort of a dicey situation if they cancel me. You don’t wanna give me more attention. That’s not gonna work for whatever you’re trying to achieve.”

In 2016, Adams, who supported Trump, promised to take him out if he got “too Hitlerish.”

“If Trump gets elected, and he does anything that looks even slightly Hitler-ish in office, I will join the resistance movement and help kill him. That’s an easy promise to make, and I hope my fellow citizens would use their Second Amendment rights to rise up and help me kill any Hitler-type person who rose to the top job in this country, no matter who it is. . . . If you are a Republican gun-owner, and you value the principles of the Constitution, I’m confident you would join me in the resistance movement and help kill any leader that exhibited genuine animosity toward people because of their genitalia, sexual preference, or skin pigmentation.”

It’s a wonder he wasn’t canceled sooner.