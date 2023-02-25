When "Birth Of A Nation" Was Screened In The White House

When Woodrow Wilson Helped The South Rise Again

Photo From "Birth Of A Nation" Photo by New York Public Library

“Segregation is not a humiliation but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen.” — Woodrow Wilson

When Woodrow Wilson became the 28th President of the United States in 1913, he was the first Southerner elected to the office since Zachary Taylor in 1848. Andrew Johnson of Tennessee assumed office after Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. Washington DC was heavily segregated except in one area, the federal government, which had been integrated since Reconstruction. Wilson ended that and re-segregated the federal government to the applause of many who celebrated the return of Southern values to the Capitol.

Wilson brought a cadre of political leaders from the Old South with him that not only influenced his two terms but for decades. His son-in-law, Secretary of the Treasury William McAdoo, brought back segregated restrooms in federal buildings. Screens divided Black and white workers, and Black workers found they could no longer advance in civil service positions. When Black leaders came to the White House to protest the changes, Wilson treated them rudely and told them they were better off segregated.

On February 18, 1915, “The Birth of a Nation” became the first movie to be shown inside the White House. It was shown to members of Wilson’s family and selected Cabinet members, along with Director D.W. Griffith and the writer of the book the film was based on, The Clansman, Thomas Dixon Jr. The Clansman had been a bestseller since it was published in 1905. Dixon attended graduate school at Johns Hopkins University with Woodrow Wilson and was responsible for Wilson receiving an honorary degree from Wake Forest. Dixon’s book, “The Southerner,” was dedicated to Wilson in 1913 after Wilson won the election.

After numerous protests after the White House screening, including from a Massachusetts Congressman and former Attorney General, an aide wrote a response saying Wilson was “entirely unaware of the character of the movie before it was presented and has at no time expressed his approbation of it. Its exhibition at the White House was a courtesy extended to an old acquaintance.”

To believe that, you’d have to accept that Wilson and his staff were totally unaware that the book written by his friend was the source material for the movie Wilson personally approved. That he was unaware of the protests around the country of the play of the same name that came out first and was unaware that Wilson’s own words from his books appeared in subtitles throughout the film, supporting the Klan he now wants to seem ignorant of.

“The white men were roused by a mere instinct of self-preservation….. until at last there had sprung into existence a great Ku Klux Klan, a veritable empire of the South, to protect the southern country.” — Woodrow Wilson

“Adventurers swarmed out of the North, as much the enemies of one race as of the other, to cozen, beguile and use the negroes…. In the villages the negroes were the office holders, men who knew none of the uses of authority, except its insolences.”

“The policy of the congressional leaders wrought…a veritable overthrow of civilization in the South…..in their determination to ‘put the white South under the heel of the black South.’”

After the film, Wilson is alleged to have said the following, which others now try to call into doubt.”

“It’s like writing history with lightning. My only regret is that it is all so terribly true.” — Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson had some significant accomplishments during his Presidency, and I don’t advocate ignoring his role in America being on the winning side during World War One. He helped establish the Federal Reserve and helped establish the League of Nations. He was by no means an inconsequential President and should be recognized for his good deeds.

He also was an avowed racist, and that part of his history should neither be ignored nor erased. Many people know that Birth of a Nation was shown at the White House while he was there. History shouldn’t be rewritten to suggest that he was unaware of what the film was when the whole nation knew. It shouldn’t be represented that the film did not represent his character when his words were multiple subtitles. Wilson cheered the rise of the Klan and, like at least one President after him, filled several positions with white supremacists.

In 2020, Woodrow Wilson’s name was removed from Princeton University’s School of Public Policy and International Affairs. The naming wasn’t related to a donation by a family member. The question shouldn’t be why the name of a racist that set back equality as President was removed from the school, but why was it ever there in the first place?