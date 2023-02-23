Do Florida Schools Teach About COINTELPRO? (Opinion)

Do Any American Public Schools?

FBI Attempt To Discredit MLK Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Many Americans have an understanding that there once was an FBI program called COINTELPRO that infiltrated groups of American citizens. The FBI has acknowledged that there were maybe some excesses, but the program halted, and they no longer do bad things. This is what the FBI says about itself on its own website:

“The FBI began COINTELPRO — short for Counterintelligence Program — in 1956 to disrupt the activities of the Communist Party of the United States. In the 1960s, it was expanded to include a number of other domestic groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan, the Socialist Workers Party, and the Black Panther Party. All COINTELPRO operations were ended in 1971. Although limited in scope (about two-tenths of 1 percent of the FBI’s workload over a 15-year period), COINTELPRO was later rightfully criticized by Congress and the American people for abridging First Amendment rights and for other reasons.”

When it is mentioned in high school texts, like America: A Concise History which coincidentally is used in an Advanced Placement History course. The FBI line is regurgitated, and nothing is questioned. Rephrased, the FBI investigated groups we generally agree are bad, and when they did cross the line, it was for the good of the country. What doesn’t get taught is the scope of the program, its goals, and the lengths the FBI went to, including the murder of 21-year-old Fred Hampton, the Chairman of the Chicago Black Panthers, in his sleep.

Whatever you think about the FBI COINTELPRO program, we might agree that it is history and should be taught about accurately. In researching another story about what Black History is being taught in Florida. There is no mention of COINTELPRO though many of the figures discussed were directly affected by the program, which in J. Edgar Hoover’s words, was designed, among other things, to prevent the rise of any Black leader.

“The purpose of this new counterintelligence endeavor is to expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize the activities of black nationalist, hate-type organizations and groupings, their leadership, spokesmen, membership, and supporters, and to counter their propensity for violence and civil disorder.” — J Edgar Hoover

The “hate-type organizations and leaders targeted by Hoover and the FBI included the NAACP, SCLC, C.O.R.E., Martin Luther King, Jr, Ralph Abernathy, Students for a Democratic Society, the AntiWar movement, and groups of Puerto Ricans and Native Americans. Hoover attempted to blackmail Martin Luther King, Jr into committing suicide by threatening to reveal his marital infidelities.

FBI Letter to MLK Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On February 22, 2023, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced the family of Malcolm X, including daughters Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz, plan to sue the FBI, NYPD, and CIA over their role in the death of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom, February 21, 1965. What is known is that the FBI had several undercover agents in the Audubon Ballroom that day and that the NYPD arrested members of Malcolm’s security forces two days earlier that weren’t available to him that day. The NYPD and FBI withheld evidence that would have exonerated those convicted of the assassination while knowing exactly who was involved. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the following:

“I apologize for what were serious, unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust. I apologize on behalf of our nation’s law enforcement for this decades-long injustice, which has eroded public faith in institutions that are designed to guarantee the equal protection of the law,” — Cyrus Vance

There has been no serious attempt by anyone to outline the scope of the COINTELPRO program. Nothing has been learned from these mistakes as the same agencies launched similar programs to target “Black Identity Extremists,” as identified in a 2017 FBI report. The FBI has done little to counteract white supremacist groups at the same time.

The history of America, not just Black America, includes the COINTELPRO program. Is there any reason not to teach all Americans about it? Even in Florida.