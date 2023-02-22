Lakeland, FL

13-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested For Using Bullhorn At Pro-Choice Rally (Opinion)

Enigma In Black

Pro Choice Rally

Lillie Johnson, a 13-year-old who prefers to be called “Rain,” was arrested at Munn Park during a Pro-Choice rally after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. There were hundreds of protesters, all yelling and chanting their displeasure with the ruling. Two Lakeland police officers took it upon themselves to arrest the ringleader (sarcasm emoji needed) because she used a megaphone to amplify her voice.

To be fair, Lakeland has had a noise ordinance since 1986. Between 1986 and 2010 there had never been an arrest until a Black preacher who had been preaching on the same corner for nine years was suddenly determined to be in violation. His lawyer said the law was unconstitutionally vague and subjective while impeding his client’s right to free speech.

Assistant State Attorney Jalal Shehadeh said Lowery’s preaching wasn’t the issue in the case, but whether he was unreasonably loud and violated the city’s noise ordinance.

“It has nothing to do with what Mr. Lowery was actually saying. The city’s ordinance on noise disturbances includes amplifying a voice in a manner or to a volume that annoys someone in a residence or business.”

There was no evidence that “Rain” had annoyed anyone at Munn Park that day. All of the protesters were of one accord, and the crowd produced more noise than the girl with a megaphone. Even the preacher got a warning, but Rain was simply arrested and marched off to jail, where she was held and questioned for an hour. Her mother was not allowed to be with her during her questioning, which seems illegal, but then again, it was Florida.

The week prior to Rain’s arrest, the State of Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, passed a new statewide noise ordinance targeting cars playing their music too loud. It requires sound detection devices to measure levels which didn’t happen in Rain’s case. Officers indicated they would begin with warnings which again didn’t happen with Rain.

Who knows what the officers had in mind when they needed to arrest Rain Johnson for her role in a Pro-Choice rally? It couldn’t be that they were enforcing what they believed to be the wishes of the Governor, who, according to DNC Spokesman Ammar Moussa, is planning to introduce a near-total ban on abortion.

“Despite weeks of trying to hide the ball, it’s clear what DeSantis’s true goal is — a near-total abortion ban, full stop. Try as he might, Floridians and the country will hold DeSantis and Republicans accountable for their dangerous plans to ban abortion, throw doctors in jail, and pave the way to ban forms of contraceptives.” — Ammar Moussa

The Governor has cracked down on many who oppose his views, including cruise lines, Disney, teachers, and city and county governments. His way or no way seems to be his motto. Did a 13-year-old girl get caught up in the crossfire?

Rain and her mother participated in another rally four days after her arrest on the Fourth of July. This time protesting Rain’s arrest in addition to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The Lakeland Police Department issued the following statement”

“Since the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, we’ve had hundreds of people peacefully assemble across our City with few isolated incidents. Officers are in attendance to assure a safe and secure environment for those exercising their rights while doing so in accordance with Florida state statutes and city ordinances.”

The state that proclaims itself the home of freedom is becoming more and more less free. Given the chance, will DeSantis do for the country what he’s done for Florida?

