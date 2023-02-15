The Origin Of The Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice And Sing"

Lift Every Voice And Sing at the White House Photo by Pete souza (Official White House Photographer)

In the year 1900, James Weldon Johnson wrote the poem “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” Johnson was the board chairman of the Florida Baptist Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, a segregated college preparatory school run by Batsists but accepting of all denominations. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson, put the poem to music.

It was first performed by a choir of 500 children at the segregated Stanton school where James Weldon Johnson was principal. The occasion was the celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Just 35 years after the end of the Civil War, many of the student's parents had experienced enslavement. The song was a prayer of thanksgiving as well as faithfulness and freedom. The Black Codes period after enslavement ended 23 years earlier, but Jim Crow was in its infancy and would last another 60+ years. There were more lynchings per capita in Florida during the period James Weldon Johnson wrote this song, but he still penned a song of hope.

LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING LYRICS

"Lift every voice and sing,

’Til earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,

Let us march on ’til victory is won.

Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

’Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,

our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;

Shadowed beneath Thy hand,

May we forever stand,

True to our God,

True to our native land."

Despite the times, James Weldon Johnson dreamed of a brighter future, and it resonated in Black communities. It was sung in churches, schools, and community centers. By 1917, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) began promoting it as the Negro National Anthem. It wouldn’t be until 1931 that The Star Spangled Banner was recognized as the National Anthem of the United States.

The song is still regarded as one of hope; it is part of the opening of every NAACP meeting and often sung during Black History Month though no longer at segregated schools. The song was performed during the opening ceremonies of Super Bowl LVII on national television, sung by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Stanton School, where Lift Every Voice And Sing was first performed, opened its doors in 1869, a year after Florida rejoined the Union. It was burned down in 1882 and rebuilt; it was destroyed a second time during the Great Fire of 1901. A third building was soon completed though no public funding was available for projects targeting Black residents. It was condemned less than two decades later as a fire hazard. The Jacksonville Black community led an effort to keep the school from being decommissioned, and a fourth site was established in 1917, which still exists today.

Like the Stanton School, the Negro National Anthem, Lift Every Voice And Sing, is a story of resilience and perseverance. Full of the faith we were taught and the hope we were brought.

Amen

