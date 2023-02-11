Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)

Clemente Hall of Fame Photo by Jon Gudorf Photography

A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.

“On an island called Puerto Rico, there lived a little boy who wanted only to play baseball. Although he had no money, Roberto Clemente practiced and practiced until — eventually — he made it to the Major Leagues. As a right-fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, he fought tough opponents — and even tougher racism — but with his unreal catches and swift feet, he earned his nickname, “The Great One.” He led the Pirates to two World Series, hit three-thousand hits, and was the first Latino to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But it wasn’t just baseball that made Clemente legendary — he was was also a humanitarian dedicated to improving the lives of others.”

Baseball star Clemente died on New Year’s Eve in 1972, when a cargo plane crashed carrying supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake. Roberto personally arranged for the supplies, purchasing many. He wasn’t from Nicaragua but nearby Puerto Rico, he just cared about people.

The books were removed to ensure compliance with the new Florida state law heralded by Governor Ron DeSantis. His “Stop Woke Act.” His spokesman, Bryan Griffin, said the following:

“Each school district is tasked with ensuring that the materials offered in school libraries and classrooms offer educational value and comply with Florida law.”

Those enough old enough to remember Roberto Clemente on the field knew him to be a star. Those who benefited from his regular off-season humanitarianism knew him to be a hero. His legacy is one to be promoted, not removed. The Duval County library system says the removal is possibly temporary and in an abundance of caution. Florida teachers could face third-degree felony charges for sharing improper material, so caution is warranted.

The author, Jonah Winter, said the following in response to his book being removed:

“Children’s books generally right now, it’s a political football, and it’s being used by people in this county in Florida to score political points, and it has nothing to do with children, I think, ultimately. I feel very bad for the children in these counties that they’re victims of this nonsense, and they’re being deprived of the opportunities to read certain books that would have important information in them.”

The Clemente book was one of 176 pulled by Duval County Schools within the last year. They include “Henry Aaron’s Dream” by Matt Tavares and “Barbed Wire Baseball: How One Man Brought Hope to the Japanese Internment Camps of WWII” by Marissa Moss and Yuko Shimizu. Who knew all this time that baseball was woke?

Ron DeSantis desires to be President in 2024 and intends to get there by exhorting social issues that appeal to his base. Heaven forbid children get anything other than a whitewashed version of history or America. I recently watched “42” on Netflix, the story of how Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball. Ron DeSantis would have that story told without mentioning racism; good luck with that. Perhaps Netflix should bring back “Fahrenheit 451” based on the Ray Bradbury book about burning books and the temperature they burn at. It somehow seems timely and relevant.