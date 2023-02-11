The Revolving Definition of Racism in America: Who Is And Who Isn't (Opinion)

Enigma In Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNBjO_0kj5JKlj00
RacismPhoto byClay BanksonUnsplash

“Let them call you racist. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor. Because every day, we get stronger and they get weaker.” Steve Bannon

It used to be that being called a racist was a terrible thing. It elicited groaning, weeping, and gnashing of teeth. People would go to great lengths to refute the claim; testifying to their standing in the community and best friends of other races. Racists had no real problem with being racist. They just didn’t like people to call them one, avoiding appearances of being a racist without regard to how they felt. But things have changed.

As former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon suggests; being called a racist doesn’t matter much any longer. The definition is so changeable that id depends on who is making the claim and who is being charged. A disturbing pattern has evolved which renders the charge almost meaningless in some circles. Myriad defenses against the label have arisen; backed up by certain media, elected officials and even the Supreme Court. Let’s take a look at what is and isn’t racist in America these days:

What is and Isn’t Racist?

Being caught on video while you have a job: As many a Dick, Tom, or Becky have learned. Nothing can save you from your racist tirades once it’s been plastered all over the Internet. Shared, liked and re-tweeted until your bosses and their bosses can’t take the heat. It seems that calling the police on small Black children for gathering in public places or shouting at people in line at the grocery store to “go back to your country,” is bad for business. If your racism affects the corporate bottom line, you’re not only racist but fired.

Being caught on video if you are the police: You can be caught on video; shooting an unarmed black or brown man in the back who’s running away from you, while calling them an ethnic slur, and you may not be racist. If you allege to be in fear for your life or thought you saw them reach into their waistband, you might be golden. The police union will be right there to claim the video, no matter how long in length won’t tell you what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting or the angle will be inconclusive. Those ethnic slurs were understandable and unfortunate utterances made in the heat of the moment. Every now and then an officer will be found guilty of something but that is a rare case indeed. Maybe they didn’t pay their dues? The exception seems to be if the officers are Black, then it's okay to throw them under the bus.

Unseen if any action taken by any official is a matter of concern to the only person in the White House that matters. Having a trove of racist emails released (Stephen Miller) and having hundreds of Democrat elected officials and over 50 civil rights organizations call for his firing, didn’t even get an official response. Policies that include separating brown children at the border from their families with not even a plan for reunification is par for the course. Muslim bans, and economic indifference all stem from the top. Yet full-time surrogates and the cable networks his base follows are ready and willing to claim the President isn’t a racist. Pocahontas anyone?

Racism, in general, is being defined by some almost out of existence. No longer does a racist result make a difference, there has to be racist intent for it to count. This is the justification that the Supreme Court has made the law of the land. They have let stand some of the most egregious cases of racial redistricting by claiming the intent was merely political and not racial. If the laws don’t specifically state the District was designed to lump most minorities together to reduce their overall voting strength, despite numbers showing it did just that. It will be deemed Constitutional. When SCOTUS got rid of the enforcement powers of the Voting Rights Act, the very next day, several states put policies in place to suppress minority votes. A provision to reinstate the enforcement ability has been passed by the House in Congress but will never see the light of day in the Republican-controlled Senate, let alone survive a Presidential veto.

There is one place those who are otherwise blind to the existence of racism can spot it. If you call someone a racist; it must be that you are the real racist. It’s officially racist to point the finger at someone else without being called racist yourself. If you begin a discussion about race you must “hate white people.” I write about race quite a bit therefore I get called racist quite often. I often describe an American history that doesn’t always flatter the Founders, the Constitution, and the rationale behind the Monroe Doctrine and Manifest Destiny.

I write about slavery and how it was the base of the foundation on which this nation was built. I talk about slave breeding which many alleged historians don’t acknowledge. They speak of our early leaders in reverent tones; I relate that Washington’s teeth weren’t wooden but taken from slaves. They say the Constitution “laid the groundwork to end slavery.” I say that it sets the stage to protect domestic slavery, which Jefferson did the very first day it was possible.

When confronted with racism in this country, there are three options.

  1. Support racism
  2. Stand idly by, saying and doing nothing
  3. Vigorously fighting racism

I submit that doing nothing, failing to acknowledge racism when it’s directly in front of you, and allowing it to continue unchecked is no better than actively supporting it. I’ll go back to the example of Voter Suppression. If you are a Republican elected official in any of these states (North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Mississippi, and others (25 states have passed new voter restriction laws in the last few years). You are engaging in voter suppression and therefore supporting racism.

Before anyone gets hyper-sensitive and starts screaming about preventing fraud and the common-sense rationale for photo I.D., I challenge you. Show me a state that passed a photo ID law that didn’t simultaneously pass other laws or implement new rules designed to limit minority votes. Whether it’s to limit early voting, reduce or move polling locations, purge eligible voters from the rolls, increase poll watchers to “monitor” voters, or limit ID availability. The purpose is to attempt to win elections by limiting minority (and youth) voting so that you can keep power. You might consider it simply partisanship, but to be sure; it’s racism

Racism isn’t just going to go away by itself. We’ve seen a surge in the prominence of white nationalists and supremacists. Some have made it to the upper levels of the White House in a recent administration (Bannon, Miller, and Trump). Those surrounding them do or say nothing, thus aiding the cause. A body is supposed to check the Executive Branch, but they are either unwilling or unable. It’s hard to overlook the fact that many in Congress are beneficiaries of voter suppression. Their seat depends on keeping turnout from certain populations low. Given that Congress won’t do its job. The burden of refusing to accept racism falls to we, the people.

It’s up to us to put people in place who can see racism when it exists and do everything in their power to excise it. One of the schemes of suppressing voters is urging people not to vote. Telling them, “your vote doesn’t matter so why bother?” It matters, even in states where the Electoral result is already determined. Your vote is needed for state senator, or congressman, even dogcatcher if that’s an elected office in your area. Every elected office matters and those being encouraged not to vote will be the most repressed as a result.

Voting out elected officials will not eliminate the racism in some people’s hearts. It can send a message that racism will no longer be tolerated. Racist policies and racist people have got to go, it will take time but the message must be received. The average racist is currently being empowered, (except the unfortunate few caught on videos). People’s hearts and minds won’t be changed immediately but actions will reflect that there’s a penalty for being racist once again whereas it’s currently being rewarded.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Politics# Racism# Culture# Life

Comments / 107

Published by

I am a graduate of Fisk University with a BA in Economics. I have previously blogged as Enigma In Black and currently write under my own name at Medium where I have approximately 14,000 followers, I write about politics, history, education, and race.

Florida State
3K followers

More from Enigma In Black

Jacksonville, FL

The Origin Of The Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice And Sing"

In the year 1900, James Weldon Johnson wrote the poem “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” Johnson was the board chairman of the Florida Baptist Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, a segregated college preparatory school run by Batsists but accepting of all denominations. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson, put the poem to music.

Read full story
89 comments

America Is Great, Why Wouldn't You Want To Make It Better? (Opinion)

“I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” — James Baldwin. I love America, I really do, and I am frequently asked to leave it. No need for me to paraphrase comments when I can provide recent examples. Punctuation has not been changed to protect the guilty.

Read full story
84 comments
Flagler County, FL

When Your New Neighbor Turns Out To Be Full On MAGA (Opinion)

In case you can’t enlarge the photo enough to read the words on the flags, the top flag reads”. “When Tyranny Becomes Law, Rebellion Becomes Duty”. I’ve mentioned that I live in Trump Country, Flagler County, in Northeast Florida. Several months ago, there was a sign on Interstate 95 featuring Donald and Melania, and this was long after Trump lost the last Presidential election. The reason for the Trump billboard was “just because.”

Read full story
692 comments
Florida State

Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)

A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.

Read full story
116 comments

The Story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The history of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) doesn’t begin with the founding of what is now Cheney University in 1837, twenty-eight years before the Civil War ended. To understand HBCUs, you must understand the environment in which they were founded, whether it be The University of the District of Columbia in 1851, Lincoln University -Pennsylvania in 1854, Wilberforce University in 1856, Lemoyne-Owen in 1862, Virginia Union in 1864, Bowie State, Atlanta University (now Clark-Atlanta University, or Shaw University in 1865 after the Civil War ended and a number of Black colleges in 1866, including Fisk University, Lincoln University of Missouri, and Rust College.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)

After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.

Read full story
51 comments

If Racism Doesn't Affect You, It Must Not Be Racism (Opinion)

If A Tree Falls In The Forest And No One Hears It, It Doesn't Make A Sound. I published a story at Medium in December 2022 called, "If You're Still MAGA, You're Everything They Say You Are, Why Not Just Make America Great?" The point was that the "Again" in MAGA submits there was once a better time to go back to. My Medium piece got 3.4K views and 39 responses; I provide that information as a basis for comparison.

Read full story
264 comments

You Liked The First One, Here’s A Second Black History Quiz

Many of you told me you appreciated the first Black History Quiz, so I decided to do another. Here’s the first one for those who missed it:. The average score on the first one was 55% correct. That’s not considered failing; it’s learning. I hope you enjoy this one as well. Please highlight what you believe to be the correct answers. The answers are provided at the bottom.

Read full story
14 comments

If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)

People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.

Read full story
3743 comments
Florida State

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.

Read full story
101 comments

It Isn't Always About Race, It's About Class

America's caste system isn't as defined as India's, but it exists. Our system is based on money and class. The color line still exists; it's the mechanism to separate the lower and even middle classes to ensure they don't unite against the rich people pulling the strings.

Read full story
143 comments
Florida State

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.

Read full story
1064 comments

The Rush To Explain Why The Murder Of Tyre Nichols Had Nothing To Do With Race (Opinion)

The race was on even before the four videos were released, showing the brutal beating and murder of Tyre Nichols to claim his death had nothing to do with race. The New York Post, Fox News, Fox commentator and Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley backed up the post article in a tweet.

Read full story
257 comments

Leukophobia (The Fear Of The Color White)

“With leukophobia, fear of the color white takes over your life. Seeing or thinking of this color can make you feel sick. You may go out of your way to avoid it. Exposure therapy may help you overcome this condition.”

Read full story
13 comments

The Pros and Cons of Trump Receiving a Pardon (Opinion)

As Special Counsel Jack Smith pores through the evidence, the biggest question before him is which crimes to charge Trump with. Not whether or not he committed any. Most law enforcement professionals including Republicans believe an indictment will soon come down. According to reporter Glenn Kirschner, even Trump knows an indictment is inevitable, If found guilty, the question becomes, “What do we do now?”

Read full story
115 comments
Florida State

The College Board Bows To DeSantis (Opinion)

Whether true or not, we often hear the US Government doesn't negotiate with terrorists. The theory is that once you start making concessions, there is only more incentive for the terrorists to take hostages or issue more threats if there's a payoff in the end.

Read full story
41 comments

All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People

When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.

Read full story
50 comments

That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

Read full story
2 comments

Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)

Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.

Read full story
115 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy