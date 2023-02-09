DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)

Girls Sports Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash

After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.

At a hastily called FHSAA meeting, a lawyer for the organization read several statements from outraged parents demanding schools not demand such personal information. Here is one example.

“This is so out of line … you idiots are sick” and “I thank god I do not have a daughter because I would never allow her to play sports under these standards.”

The President of the FHSAA, John Gerdes, sounded much like the College Board spokesperson when they caved to the DeSantis demand to streamline a new AP Black History Course. He said the following.

“We felt no pressure from them, they did not contact us. This was our issue to deal with.”

Many suspected that the mandatory request for the data was a way to weed out transgender students wishing to participate in high school sports. Missed in the hoopla about the menstrual cycle questions was a new question inquiring about what sex was originally claimed on birth certificates. DeSantis has often stated Florida will be “woke free,” and he sees the way to achieve his political ambitions is by attacking those not considered his base. There has been no statement yet from the Governor’s office. To be continued . . .