If Racism Doesn't Affect You, It Must Not Be Racism (Opinion)

If A Tree Falls In The Forest And No One Hears It, It Doesn't Make A Sound

Fallen tree in forest Photo by luca pizzarotti on Unsplash

I published a story at Medium in December 2022 called, "If You're Still MAGA, You're Everything They Say You Are, Why Not Just Make America Great?" The point was that the "Again" in MAGA submits there was once a better time to go back to. My Medium piece got 3.4K views and 39 responses; I provide that information as a basis for comparison.

I started writing on NewsBreak, where you submit articles, and after getting 100 followers and publishing ten stories, they'll consider you for monetization. I reprinted the MAGA story there, and they went berserk. I have, after three days, 68K views and 3,333 comments. The comments are about 75% unfavorable, and some are pretty vicious, but I let it bounce off. I dismissed the man who said, "before 1865." The question almost nobody would give a straight answer to was, "what year did you consider America great?" I did get a thoughtful reply from John, who expressed the view that prompted this story. If racism isn't happening to you, did it really happen? For many, the answer is no.

I’m not a republican or a card carrying MAGA supporter, but as to the question about when America was great, I would have to say between the 1920s and 1950s. when citizens supported our soldiers, and celebrated their return from battle with enthusiastic parades. when the immigrants displayed almost more respect for the flag and went to great lengths to learn English so that they could communicate with the majority of citizens. I’m not claiming that America did t have it’s faults… racism was still running rampant, political crimes were overlooked or swept under the rug. but people as a whole were generally concerned about their neighbors and assisted their community. it wasn’t every man for himself, which is what I am seeing more and more of. any leader that promotes division amongst the citizens, leads according to how it will benefit him/her, pushes through little attention grabbing laws that don’t benefit the whole of the country has no business leading our country. — John

I'm going to take a wild guess and say John probably wasn't alive for much of the period he described if any years at all. Being born in 1920 would make him 102–3 years old. Could be, but not likely. The first thing I thought of was that 1920 was the first year women got the right to vote in a Presidential Election, so John was off to a good start. The following ten things weren't so good for his argument.

In that same Presidential Election, voter suppression was in high gear. My state of Florida had a statewide campaign by Democratic leaders and the Klan (many would say they were one and the same) to prevent Black people from voting. Fliers were distributed in Black communities in every major Florida city. Poll locations were only in white neighborhoods and city halls, often with armed police officers at the entryway. In one town, Ocoee, which is just outside Orlando. Two Black men were encouraged to vote by a white Republican judge in Orlando. They were turned away the first time they attempted to vote; one of the men returned and was chased away by an armed group.

A mob went to the home of one of the men with the intent to do him harm. He stood his ground against the mob, and two white men were killed when they tried to take him from his home. The call went out to nearby Winter Garden and Orlando. A much larger mob, led by a former Orlando police chief, dragged one man to jail and couldn't find the other. They began shooting every Black person they could find and burned down Black churches, lodges, and residences. Every Black resident of Ocoee was either killed or burned out of their homes. The man arrested was taken from an Orlando jail and lynched; his body was left hanging as a message. Ocoee didn't have another Black resident for the entire time John mentioned as being great.

The Ocoee Massacre wasn't the exception to the rule. Similar things happened in the Greenwood District of Tulsa in 1921 with the Tulsa Massacre and the same in Rosewood, FL, in 1923. This doesn't even count the lynchings. The NAACP had started flying a banner outside their New York offices each time a man was lynched. it read, "A Man Was Lynched Yesterday." They started flying that banner in 1916 and kept putting it out for eighteen years, fourteen of which fell within John's "Great" period. It's unknown how many times the banner flew during that period, though for Georgia alone, it flew 73 times. The NAACP didn't stop flying the flag because lynchings stopped. Their 5th Avenue neighbors wanted not to be reminded; racism was banished to the forest.

America was doing some great things during John's timeframe. The middle class was cr partly partly because of housing programs often credited for the same. FHA Loans began in 1934, and VA Loans that required no down payment began in 1944. Homes were the primary source of wealth for most Americans, which barely included Black Americans, who were almost universally excluded from those programs. Those who could afford homes at much higher interest rates were restricted to where they could live by redlining and steering standard real estate practices that weren't outlawed until 1968.

The celebration of the troops returning after World War Two that John mentioned didn't extend to the still-segregated Black units coming home. WHite troops came home to VA Loans and homeownership, sometimes in new communities built to accommodate them. Black veterans rode to their homes on the back of the bus, to the same conditions they left. While riding the bus in full uniform, Isaac Woodard was beaten and blinded by police officers in Batesville, South Carolina. This wasn't the homecoming John described. The US armed forces did desegregate in 1948, so that's another point for John.

Isaac Woodard Photo by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Isaac-Woodard-1946.jpg

There were brief periods of opportunity for Black people during the war. There were job openings in Northern factories and the Great Migration, where 6 million Black people moved north for better factory opportunities. World Wars One and Two created shortages, and Northern cities advertised for Black people who weighed factory wag.es vs. sharecropping. These Black workers still faced segregation and were relegated to the areas of Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York, and elsewhere that became ghettoes. Substandard housing, food deserts with no grocery stores, lower pay, and fewer promotions (still better than sharecropping). Black people weren't allowed in most unions, which also helped create the middle class. I could make the case that Black families showed steady improvement between 1920–1950, and I can't go as far as saying things were great.

Brown v. Board of Education didn't happen until 1954, so there were segregated schools that entire period. There is an upside in that HBCUs did an outstanding job of teaching future teachers, doctors, and lawyers though they generally had to overcome multiple obstacles. Separate definitely wasn't equal.

I've focused on the Black experience in America because I know it best but don't think it was a good time for all in Native American, Asian, and Hispanic communities. On the plus side, in 1925, Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act , making all Native Americans born in the US and its territories citizens and giving them the right to vote. Being able to exercise that right is another thing, but long after Black men and women of most races got to vote, Native Americans caught up. A large percentage were still living on reservations. Today, about 22% of Native Americans live on reservations, though during John's glory days, the percentage was much higher. They generally experienced great poverty, high unemployment, and lower longevity.

Before Trump thought of a Muslim Ban, there was the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The Western railroads had been built, and the need wasn't as great. That act wasn't repealed until 1953. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese people in America were rounded up and placed in internment camps where they stayed between 1942–1945. Some Germans and Italians were also interned, but not to the same degree. Some Japanese internees later got reparations if they were still alive in 1988. I don't think I can give John credit for that one.

People of Hispanic origin came from multiple locations for varying reasons, all seeking a better life. Many found work as laborers, working in harsh conditions and living in worse. The Porvenir massacre occurred in January 1918, just before John's period started in 1920, but the sentiment still remained. Texas Rangers murdered fifteen Mexican American men and boys, and none of them were prosecuted. Have Black Americans forgotten George Floyd? Mexican Americans, immigrants from Central America, and Cuba all faced wages, housing, education, and healthcare discrimination. While John's America was great to him, non-white people suffered much more than white people. Whites suffered as well with the Dust Bowl and Great Depression happening during that timeframe.`

While John believes 1920–1950 would have been a better time to live in. Many, if not most Americans, might have felt a different way. Between the Great Depression, people losing loved ones on a mass scale during a war, lynchings and burning people out of towns, Jim Crow laws, and more. Just maybe 1920–1950 wasn't all that great. Perhaps John would like to try another timeframe?

Many of today's white people act like because they didn’t experience racism, it didn’t/doesn’t exist. There isn’t any voter suppression, demonstrated by the long lines of people voting, which kinda proves that there is. They don’t acknowledge systemic racism because the system works just fine for the. No source talking about racism is legitimate to them, and the sources they read or listen to don’t talk about racism except when they imagine it happening to white people.

I hope John reads this and at least thinks about whether America used to be greater than today. I hope.