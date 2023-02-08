You Liked The First One, Here’s A Second Black History Quiz

Enigma In Black

Many of you told me you appreciated the first Black History Quiz, so I decided to do another. Here’s the first one for those who missed it:

First Black History Quiz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LB4C7_0kgdMbjX00
Martin Luther KingPhoto byUnseen HistoriesonUnsplash

The average score on the first one was 55% correct. That’s not considered failing; it’s learning. I hope you enjoy this one as well. Please highlight what you believe to be the correct answers. The answers are provided at the bottom.

  1. Who provided the most support for the Scottsboro Boys after falsely being accused of rape?

A. The NAACP

B. The Republican Party

C. The Democratic Party

D. The Communist Party

2. What was the primary cause for the high number of births of enslaved people from 1798 to 1865?

A. Natural Increase

B. Forced Breeding

C. Rape

D. Answers B & C

3. What US Senator blocked expansion into Mexico because there were “too many Mexicans.”

A. John C. Calhoun

B. Lindsey Graham

C. Ted Cruz

D. Tim Scott

4. The given name of Malcolm X was:

A. Malcolm Greene

B. Malcolm Jefferson

C. Malcolm Little

D. Malcolm Strong

5. Where was opera singer Marian Anderson denied the chance to sing, before the Daughters of the American Republic (DAR) blocked her from Constitution Hall?

A. The Dyckman Hotel in Minneapolis

B. Grand Central Station in New York

C. The Marquette Bldg in Chicago

D. St Louis Cathedral in New Orleans

6. Who was the author of “The Fire Next Time?”

A. Langston Hughes

B. Zora Neale Hurston

C. Countee Cullen

D. James Baldwin

7. What author was also a trained anthropologist?

A. Alice Walker

B. Zora Neale Hurston

C. Maya Angelou

D. Alex Haley

8. Which Black Panther advocated uniting with the women’s liberation movement and the gay community?

A. Eldridge Cleaver

B. H. Rap Brown

C. Huey Newton

D. Fred Hampton

9. What Black authors/speakers were recently removed from the AP Black History curriculum because of Governor Ron Desantis?

A. bell hooks

B. Angela Davis

C. Henry Louis Gates

D. All of the above

10. How many times does the US Constitution mention the word slavery?

A. 0

B. Once

B. Twice

C. Sixteen times

11. Black enslaved people arrived on what is now American soil in what year?

A. 1619

B. 1620

C. 1565

D. 1776

12. What day of the year did the enslaved fear most being sold off from their families?

A. Christmas

B. New Year's Day

C. Thanksgiving

D. The Fourth of July

13. Who ran a full-page ad in the New York Times denouncing the innocent Central Park Five and demanding their execution?

A. Donald Trump

B. Rudy Guiliani

C. William Buckley

D. Ronald Reagan

14. What organization hung a banner from their New York office bldg. every time a Black man was lynched?

A. The Urban League

B. The Rockefeller Foundation

C. The NAACP

D. The Trump Organization

15. Who is the leading scorer in NBA history in regular season games?

A. Kareem Abdul Jabbar

B. Michael Jordan

C. LeBron James

D. Steph Curry

16. Which HBCU was the first to have a Phi Beta Kappa Chapter?

A. Howard University

B. Morehouse

C. Spelman College

D. Fisk University

17. What prominent Black person declared on national television that “America Is Not A Racist Country” while simultaneously outlining several personal experiences of racism?

A. Candace Owens

B. Herschel Walker

C. Tim Scott

D. Charles Payne

18. What is “Buck Breaking?”

A. Taming a horse

B. Taming a mule

C. Breaking in a wagon

D. Making an enslaved man submit through beatings, humiliation, and rape.

19. Which organizations did the FBI infiltrate through its COINTELPRO program?

A. The Black Panther Party

B. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)

C. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC)

D. All of the above

20. What was the first state to END enslavement? Several states voted to gradually abolish the institution.

A. Vermont

B. Pennsylvania

C. Delaware

D. New York

21. What tribe in North Carolina was made up of runaway enslaved people, Native Americans, and white people escaping debtor prisons?

A. Chippewa

B. Seminole

C. Lumbee

D. Sioux

22. Who wrote, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings?”

A. Maya Angelou

B. Zora Neale Hurston

C. Toni Morrison

D. Alice Walker

23. Who gave the speech, “The Ballot or the Bullet?”

A. Muhammad Ali

B. Malcolm X

C. Martin Luther King, Jr

D. Stokely Carmichael

24. Who has received reparations in America?

A. Japanese internees

B. Some former holders of enslaved people

C. A & B

D. None of the above

25. What was America’s First HBCU?

A. Lincoln University (Pennsylvania)

B. Fisk University

C. Cheney University

D. Florida A & M (FAMU)

Answers

  1. D. The NAACP ultimately got involved but was initially fearful of the backlash. They were attacked by the FBI and associated with communism, so they held back.
  2. D. The dramatic increase in enslaved births was due to forced breeding and rape.
  3. A.
  4. C.
  5. A.
  6. D
  7. B.
  8. C.
  9. D.
  10. A. The Constitution never mentions slavery though it often refers to “other persons,” “such persons,” and a “person held to service or labor.”
  11. C.
  12. B
  13. A.
  14. C.
  15. C.
  16. D.
  17. C.
  18. D.
  19. A.
  20. A.
  21. C.
  22. A.
  23. B
  24. C.
  25. C.

I am a graduate of Fisk University with a BA in Economics. I write about politics, history, education, and race.

Florida State
