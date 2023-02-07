Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Enigma In Black

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.

"Many of us took the names of our female ancestors — bell hooks is my maternal great-grandmother — to honor them and debunk the notion that we were these unique, exceptional women. We wanted to say, actually, we were the products of the women who'd gone before us."

bell passed away on December 15, 2021; I wonder how she would have felt having her image tarnished by Ron DeSantis for political purposes. After the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor murders, many people sought out her book, "All about Love: New Visions," for perspective on moving forward towards justice and love. The bell hooks Center website reminds us of the following:

Utne Reader recognized her among its “100 Visionaries Who Can Change Your Life.” TIME honored her in 2020 with its “100 Women of the Year,” dubbing hooks a “rare rock star of a public intellectual.”

This is the woman Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would erase from Black History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwSL0_0keFDoXN00
bell hooksPhoto byWikimedia Commons

bell had over thirty books published, ranging from her first poetry collection, "And There We Wept," to "Aint I A Woman: Black Women And Feminism, and her critical-essay collection Belonging: A Culture of Place. bell wrote of race, gender, class, sexuality, and geographic place, especially her native Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachia.

hooks also wrote of the divide between white feminism and Black feminism. Unlike the Black Conservatism injected into the AP Black History curriculum to appease DeSantis. There was/is an actual divide between Black feminists and white ones. The same can't be said for Black conservatives who follow the line, defending voter suppression and denying systemic racism. During suffrage, white women welcomed Black support when fighting to gain the vote (though Black protesters were delegated to the back of the marches). White women were generally nowhere to be found when Ida B Wells asked them to address lynching. bell wrote "Feminist Theory: From Margin To Center," which critiqued the feminist movement centering on the white woman's experience.

If you wanted to generalize bell hooks work, despite the width and breadth of the areas she covered, you would say bell wrote about love. I'll let her tell it better than I could.

"I'm talking about a love that is transformative, that challenges us in both our private and our civic lives; I'm so moved often when I think of the civil rights movement because I see it as a great movement for social justice that was rooted in love and that politicized the notion of love, that said: Real love will change you."

bell hooks is not a woman to be erased but promoted and admired. hooks taught at Stanford, Yale, and The City College of New York, before coming home to Kentucky and Berea College, where she founded the bell hooks Institute in 2015. The Carnegie Center inducted bell into the Kentucky Writers Hall Of Fame. DeSantis is removing her from the discussion.

In addition to removing bell hooks from the curriculum, Florida also demanded the removal of Angela Davis, Henry Louis Gates, Jr, legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, Kenyan writer Binyavanga Wainaina, social movement scholar and New Yorker contributor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. Manning Marable was the biographer of Malcolm X and winner of a Pulitzer Prize; he, too, has been eradicated.

When DeSantis went on his censorship spree. He argued these authors and their works weren't about education but indoctrination. bell hooks wrote about love which is something we need more of, not less.

