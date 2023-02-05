Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.

CNN described it much more mildly than I would have . They said:

“These guards are little-known auxiliary forces with origins dating back to the advent of state militias in the 18th century.”

The Hill mentioned that the original Florida Guard dated back to World War II and was intended to back up National Guard members deployed in 1941 and disbanded in 1947 . While that is the history of the Florida State Guard, the history of militias in Florida and America goes back much further. The first slave patrols began in 1704 in Carolina before the state was divided into North and South. That seems only natural because Charleston was the largest port for enslaved people when the International Slave Trade boomed. Plantation owners, ship captains, and white people, in general, feared revolt. In many cases, they were outnumbered. Slave patrols maintained order against revolution and escape. Slave patrols spread to all thirteen colonies and unincorporated areas like Florida, which didn’t become a state until 1845.

While states generally outlawed private militias in theory. They were often used to doing the bidding of the states, working hand in hand with governors if they felt like it. Militias were often headed up by rich owners of enslaved people. That was true in Florida when John Lesley of the Sunny South Guards, and Jacob Summerlin and his Cow Boys. Like what DeSantis has proposed, these forces answered to no government but to one man. Doing what he pleases when he pleases. It’s also true the militias did more than control the enslaved. They were instrumental during the Second and Third Seminole Wars in rounding up the Seminole Indians and pushing them out West.

The reporting suggests that Desantis is forming his own guard in opposition to federal mandates that all National Guard members get vaccinated. DeSantis could be looking for a way to supplement those who become ineligible for federal pay and benefits for not maintaining readiness standards. National Guard members are currently required to take between nine and thirteen vaccinations depending on where they are deployed, to be considered ready. Those refusing to get vaccinated will ultimately be ineligible for promotions, reenlistment, and pay, effectively forcing them out . DeSantis’s army could be seen as a political, dumb-headed response to federal requirements, but he has already tipped his hand.

DeSantis proposed and got passed an anti-riot bill which was designed to quell protests against police. DeSantis moved quickly after protests sprung up around the nation following the release of the George Floyd video showing him murdered needlessly by a Minneapolis police officer. DeSantis’ bill made congregating in groups of four or more illegal if deemed a protest by an arresting officer. Peaceful protesters in the vicinity of violent protesters could face stiff charges. Several misdemeanors were turned into felonies. It became a second-degree felony to deface a Confederate statue. Suspects would be held without bail until their first court appearance, which could take weeks. This bill became law in April of 2021 though opposed by the NAACP, ACLU, and others. It was ultimately blocked by a federal judge in September of 2021 , but DeSantis has appealed the ruling to an appeals court. DeSantis doesn’t care about Constitutionality; he cares about power and has enough Republican legislators willing to give it to him.

Florida has already passed sweeping voter suppression laws which are facing several lawsuits in the courts and protests in the streets. DeSantis has proposed giving himself the power to quell even peaceful protests though guaranteed by the Constitution. The next time DeSantis has an issue with a vaccine mandate, a quarantine, or travel restriction, will he send in troops to get his way?

Some suggest the Florida Guard will have no law enforcement capabilities; read the experience requirements required in the statute:

(1) CREATION AND AUTHORIZATION. — The Florida State Guard is created as authorized under federal law for use exclusively within the state, activated only by the Governor under the specific limitations created by this section, and is at all times under the final command and control of the Governor as commander in chief of all military and guard forces of the state. The Florida State Guard is created and authorized as a component of the organized guard separate and apart from the Florida National Guard and shall be used exclusively within the state for the purposes stated in this section and may not be called, ordered, or drafted into the armed forces of the United States. The authorized maximum number of personnel that may be commissioned, enrolled, or employed as members of the Florida State Guard is 400.(3) ADJUTANT GENERAL. — The Adjutant General is the commanding general of the Florida State Guard subject at all times to the Governor as command in chief. The Adjutant General is responsible for organizing, recruiting, training, equipping, managing, and disciplining the Florida State Guard, including selecting units for activation by the Governor, selecting candidates for commissioning by the Governor, and approving applicants as enlisted personnel.

There is strength in numbers, not including Florida; twenty-five states have some form of a state militia. In the 1980s, Utah had to fire 31 officers for creating a unit full of neo-Nazis, mental patients, and felons. Alaska disbanded theirs for lack of military training. New York used their State Guard as a form of patronage, making Generals of people who had never served. California has no fitness or weight standards. How would DeSantis use his new private army, and who would comprise its members? I think we already know the answer to that! During the Civil War, the Florida State Guard merged right into the confederacy. During the alleged culture war imagined by Republicans, they will fit right in.