The Rush To Explain Why The Murder Of Tyre Nichols Had Nothing To Do With Race (Opinion)

The race was on even before the four videos were released, showing the brutal beating and murder of Tyre Nichols to claim his death had nothing to do with race. The New York Post, Fox News, Fox commentator and Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley backed up the post article in a tweet.

“The videotapes suggest a more common explanation of officers who are poorly trained and out of control in a physical altercation. What is most clear is that the officers all deserved to be fired and that justice is being done.” — Jonathan Turley

Sean Hannity, backed up by his Black guest Larry Elder were more pointed in saying it can't be racist because the five officers initially arrested were Black. Hannity went on to suggest the 2nd-degree murder charges against the defendants were excessive until a white Fox legal expert shut him down. The conservative publication The National Review condemned the New York Times' coverage of the crime, saying:

“The first sentence of the New York Times ’ coverage is textbook promotion of the hidebound narrative sprung from the progressive obsession with race.”

Tucker Carlson called the discussion of racism a "highly aggressive propaganda campaign designed to manipulate people."

"That propaganda campaign, like all propaganda campaigns, is by definition dishonest. But it's more than that; it's worse than that; this is yet another attempt by the leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States. He further suggested it was part of a strategic plan to elect a Democratic President.

“Why would anyone ever do that, the consequences of doing that ripple through the generations. They don’t go away quickly. And anyway, why? We can’t say for certain, but we can’t help but notice the last time we had race riots in this country an incumbent president lost re-election.”

Their common goal is to change the focus and not have to address the systemic racism embedded in American police forces. Policing hasn't strayed from its initial purpose; every early police force was either an outgrowth from slave patrols or a desire to control immigrants. The fact the five officers were Black means nothing. Some Black people provided aid to slave patrollers in the past, Black overseers could be harsher than their white counterparts, and no one suggests they weren't part of a system built on racism. Now that Black officers have joined the modern slave patrols, the system is still the system, the goal as always to protect the property of the wealthy and control people often through fear and intimidation.

While watching each of the four videos released, many thoughts crossed my mind. A white officer not part of the beating was heard saying, "I hope they stomp his ass!" His feelings reflect the police culture, where violence is a tool in their belt.

Isn't the public supposed to be the customer of the police? We pay for them to protect us. From the beginning of the officer's contact with Mr. Nichols, they abused him physically and verbally, never once showing him the respect due as a citizen and taxpayer that funds their excess. It has been suggested it would never have happened had Tyre been white. There are certainly instances of police brutality towards whites but not to the same degree. It has yet to be established that Tyre Nichols was guilty of any crime. Yes, he ran, had any other group of men pulled someone out of their car and cursed and beaten them, wouldn't fleeing be prudent? They killed him when he ran; staying could have led to the same result.

To the Black officers, even on a force with a Black police chief. You may be part of the slave patrol, but you will never have its support. Police unions have found a way to defend any heinous behavior conducted by police officers. After George Floyd, the union defended the officers in the press. The same happened with Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, and others. In your case, your union is silent; they don't got you. Your brethren should learn this lesson.

America doesn't want to acknowledge systemic racism, even when it shows up in its face. The biggest fear is a modern-day Bacon's Rebellion where the lower classes joined forces to change the system, in that case burning down Jamestown, Virginia. Black and white indentured servants and Black enslaved forces united, the concept of which changed the economic construct of this nation. Indentured servitude was eliminated, with the enslavement of Black people becoming the new standard for cheap labor. The lowest whites were elevated, and they, along with slave patrols, were encouraged to keep the Blacks down.

After the George Floyd videos and subsequent protests by millions across the country, a majority of them were white, the system, racism, and all was threatened. The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act was introduced in Congress and immediately passed in the House of Representatives though the Senate couldn't overcome a Republican filibuster. With the help of Fox News and the right-wing media, the narrative was changed to attacks on Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and "De-fund The Police," which was all about reallocating resources rather than ending police forces.

The police culture is us vs. them. The earlier police forces were private, paid to protect the property and lives of wealthy people. Whatever your thoughts about whether Tyre Nichols was treated differently because of his race, there's no doubt had he been clearly wealthy; he would have been given deference. We need to recognize the systemic classism which manifests itself in racist behavior. Pretending racism isn't embedded in the system guarantees no change will occur. Acceptance is the first step to recovery. The powers within both major political parties and officials in states and cities are vested in the current system. Change didn't occur after George Floyd; what will it take for it to happen?