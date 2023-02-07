The Pros and Cons of Trump Receiving a Pardon (Opinion)

As Special Counsel Jack Smith pores through the evidence, the biggest question before him is which crimes to charge Trump with. Not whether or not he committed any. Most law enforcement professionals including Republicans believe an indictment will soon come down. According to reporter Glenn Kirschner, even Trump knows an indictment is inevitable, If found guilty, the question becomes, “What do we do now?”

When Nixon resigned in disgrace, President Gerald Ford pardoned him before charges could be brought to “spare the nation.” We’ll never know how the nation would have responded had Nixon been jailed, but America was in turmoil after he was pardoned. Ford discovered the voters held a grudge as he was beaten in the next election by a peanut farmer from Plains, GA. I’ve been to Plains and don’t suspect they’ll be producing any more Presidents soon.

Yes, Trump’s base will be upset if he goes to jail. They’ll be upset if he doesn’t go to jail. They’d be upset if he managed to win re-election in 2024. When your constituency is glued together by rage, being upset is what they do. I’m less concerned about the Trump base than the next politician who wants to use the Office of the Presidency to enrich himself and his friends at the expense of the rest of us. It’s going to take enough to rebuild this nation as it is without a pissed-off Donald Trump on Twitter all day about how he was wronged.

Donald Trump didn’t reach the highest office in the land with lofty aspirations to help the country and maintain high ethical standards. He was a crook when he arrived and surrounded himself with more crooks in his Cabinet and administration. It seems almost all of his political appointees were either crooks, white supremacists, or both. None of the people Trump pardoned went through the normal process of being reviewed by the Office of the Pardon Attorney within the Justice Department. They were issued because someone knew someone or had a celebrity advocate like Kim Kardashian. Like every other American. Trump should have the opportunity to file for clemency. This usually takes place after someone has served a portion of their sentence and met all the guidelines.

I don’t want Trump to go to jail because I dislike him (although I do dislike him). Not because he’s a Republican (he’s not really a Republican, although they are willing to follow him off a cliff). Not because he’s conservative (have you seen his deficits?). But because an example must be set. There’s a criminal right now thinking he can avoid a jail sentence if he can get to be President and avoid prosecution. No, America doesn’t want to become a banana republic where politicians who lose or are ousted are imprisoned. But America can no longer consider itself a nation of laws if its most visible citizen is above it.