That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President

Enigma In Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC9kt_0kcwf5sg00
Frederick Douglass statuePhoto byJ DeanonUnsplash

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

1872 election: Victoria Woodhull picks Frederick Douglass as VP

This year's riven, pandemic-complicated election has been unusual on many fronts and undeniably historic, marking the…

news.harvard.edu

The last time Douglass was discussed as a Presidential candidate was in 1888. Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation, something a Black man had never done before, except the time he did it.

In 1848, Frederick Douglass became the first Black person to run for President of the United States. He did so as a member of the National Liberty Party (Douglass later became a Republican). The NLP was only on the ballot in four states in 1848, so his chances of becoming President were nonexistent. Douglass received a single vote at that convention as well.

In 1848, when Frederick ran for President, enslavement was in full effect though debated across the country. Douglass was born into enslavement in 1817 or 1818; there is no record of his exact birthdate. He escaped to freedom on September 3, 1838, by boarding a northbound train from Maryland to Philadelphia and late New York. Regarding the change in his life after reaching freedom, Douglass wrote this.

“I have often been asked, how I felt when first I found myself on free soil. And my readers may share the same curiosity. There is scarcely anything in my experience about which I could not give a more satisfactory answer. A new world had opened upon me. If life is more than breath, and the “quick round of blood,” I lived more in one day than in a year of my slave life. It was a time of joyous excitement which words can but tamely describe. In a letter written to a friend soon after reaching New York, I said: “I felt as one might feel upon escape from a den of hungry lions.” Anguish and grief, like darkness and rain, may be depicted; but gladness and joy, like the rainbow, defy the skill of pen or pencil.”

Later in life, Douglass wrote a letter to Thomas Auld, a man that once enslaved him.

“Oh! sir, a slaveholder never appears to me so completely an agent of hell, as when I think of and look upon my dear children. It is then that my feelings rise above my control. … The grim horrors of slavery rise in all their ghastly terror before me, the wails of millions pierce my heart, and chill my blood. I remember the chain, the gag, the bloody whip, the deathlike gloom overshadowing the broken spirit of the fettered bondman, the appalling liability of his being torn away from wife and children, and sold like a beast in the market.”

In 1848, the Free Soil Party, opposed to the westward expansion of slavery, was born. At the same time, South Carolina removed any restrictions on the interstate trade of enslaved people, and Connecticut law banned the enslavement of people entirely. Still, it would be another fourteen years before the Emancipation Proclamation freed some enslaved people in some locations, provided they escaped and made their way to freedom.

When Frederick Douglass ran for President, he had no hopes of winning. It was a symbolic thing proving a Black man could run for the highest office, although it would be another 108 years before one would be elected. In 1888, Douglass's lone vote wasn't recorded or reported in the newspapers, and it was ignored until rediscovered in 1980. Now it's a footnote annually in the Republican Party to demonstrate how they are open and inclusive.

I just found out this morning about Douglass's flirtation with public office. It's a good thing I'm not taking an Advanced Placement (AP) class in Florida. I'd never hear it there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Black History# Politics# Racism# Culture

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a graduate of Fisk University with a BA in Economics. I have previously blogged as Enigma In Black and currently write under my own name at Medium where I have approximately 14,000 followers, I write about politics, history, education, and race.

Florida State
1K followers

More from Enigma In Black

You Liked The First One, Here’s A Second Black History Quiz

Many of you told me you appreciated the first Black History Quiz, so I decided to do another. Here’s the first one for those who missed it:. The average score on the first one was 55% correct. That’s not considered failing; it’s learning. I hope you enjoy this one as well. Please highlight what you believe to be the correct answers. The answers are provided at the bottom.

Read full story

If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)

People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.

Read full story
3228 comments
Florida State

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.

Read full story
46 comments

It Isn't Always About Race, It's About Class

America's caste system isn't as defined as India's, but it exists. Our system is based on money and class. The color line still exists; it's the mechanism to separate the lower and even middle classes to ensure they don't unite against the rich people pulling the strings.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.

Read full story
1055 comments

The Rush To Explain Why The Murder Of Tyre Nichols Had Nothing To Do With Race (Opinion)

The race was on even before the four videos were released, showing the brutal beating and murder of Tyre Nichols to claim his death had nothing to do with race. The New York Post, Fox News, Fox commentator and Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley backed up the post article in a tweet.

Read full story
256 comments

Leukophobia (The Fear Of The Color White)

“With leukophobia, fear of the color white takes over your life. Seeing or thinking of this color can make you feel sick. You may go out of your way to avoid it. Exposure therapy may help you overcome this condition.”

Read full story
3 comments

The Pros and Cons of Trump Receiving a Pardon (Opinion)

As Special Counsel Jack Smith pores through the evidence, the biggest question before him is which crimes to charge Trump with. Not whether or not he committed any. Most law enforcement professionals including Republicans believe an indictment will soon come down. According to reporter Glenn Kirschner, even Trump knows an indictment is inevitable, If found guilty, the question becomes, “What do we do now?”

Read full story
103 comments
Florida State

The College Board Bows To DeSantis (Opinion)

Whether true or not, we often hear the US Government doesn't negotiate with terrorists. The theory is that once you start making concessions, there is only more incentive for the terrorists to take hostages or issue more threats if there's a payoff in the end.

Read full story
27 comments

All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People

When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.

Read full story
5 comments

Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)

Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.

Read full story
106 comments
Florida State

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.

Read full story
98 comments

How Much Black History Do You Know? Find Out By Taking This Quiz

As a prelude to Black History Month, here's a quiz to test your knowledge. Each question is multiple choice; the answers and a brief explanation, if needed, will follow the last question. Please highlight the answer you believe is correct. Good luck!

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.

Read full story
302 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.

Read full story
286 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Read full story
968 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy