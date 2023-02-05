That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President

Frederick Douglass statue Photo by J Dean on Unsplash

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

The last time Douglass was discussed as a Presidential candidate was in 1888. Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation, something a Black man had never done before, except the time he did it.

In 1848, Frederick Douglass became the first Black person to run for President of the United States. He did so as a member of the National Liberty Party (Douglass later became a Republican). The NLP was only on the ballot in four states in 1848, so his chances of becoming President were nonexistent. Douglass received a single vote at that convention as well.

In 1848, when Frederick ran for President, enslavement was in full effect though debated across the country. Douglass was born into enslavement in 1817 or 1818; there is no record of his exact birthdate. He escaped to freedom on September 3, 1838, by boarding a northbound train from Maryland to Philadelphia and late New York. Regarding the change in his life after reaching freedom, Douglass wrote this.

“I have often been asked, how I felt when first I found myself on free soil. And my readers may share the same curiosity. There is scarcely anything in my experience about which I could not give a more satisfactory answer. A new world had opened upon me. If life is more than breath, and the “quick round of blood,” I lived more in one day than in a year of my slave life. It was a time of joyous excitement which words can but tamely describe. In a letter written to a friend soon after reaching New York, I said: “I felt as one might feel upon escape from a den of hungry lions.” Anguish and grief, like darkness and rain, may be depicted; but gladness and joy, like the rainbow, defy the skill of pen or pencil.”

Later in life, Douglass wrote a letter to Thomas Auld, a man that once enslaved him.

“Oh! sir, a slaveholder never appears to me so completely an agent of hell, as when I think of and look upon my dear children. It is then that my feelings rise above my control. … The grim horrors of slavery rise in all their ghastly terror before me, the wails of millions pierce my heart, and chill my blood. I remember the chain, the gag, the bloody whip, the deathlike gloom overshadowing the broken spirit of the fettered bondman, the appalling liability of his being torn away from wife and children, and sold like a beast in the market.”

In 1848, the Free Soil Party, opposed to the westward expansion of slavery, was born. At the same time, South Carolina removed any restrictions on the interstate trade of enslaved people, and Connecticut law banned the enslavement of people entirely. Still, it would be another fourteen years before the Emancipation Proclamation freed some enslaved people in some locations, provided they escaped and made their way to freedom.

When Frederick Douglass ran for President, he had no hopes of winning. It was a symbolic thing proving a Black man could run for the highest office, although it would be another 108 years before one would be elected. In 1888, Douglass's lone vote wasn't recorded or reported in the newspapers, and it was ignored until rediscovered in 1980. Now it's a footnote annually in the Republican Party to demonstrate how they are open and inclusive.

I just found out this morning about Douglass's flirtation with public office. It's a good thing I'm not taking an Advanced Placement (AP) class in Florida. I'd never hear it there.