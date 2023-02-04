What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

Black Conservative Photo by Vontoba on Pixabay

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.

“Affirmative action isn’t the problem. Lousy education for black kids is the problem. Until you fix these schools, don’t talk to me about equal opportunity.” — J.C. Watts

There are other examples like Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice that I may have often disagreed with, yet respected. They were conservative, yet that didn’t require their Blackness to be erased. I could even make the smallest of cases for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who once opposed some Federal judge appointments when the candidates had a clearly racist background. He found a point where he said no more, something both Republicans and Democrats should do from time to time. Scott lost his credibility when he stood up to declare, “America is not a racist country,” while simultaneously outlining the constant racism he faces as a Black man even though he’s a U.S. Senator.

The College Board , which oversees the Advanced Placement program in public high schools, just rolled over to dictator Ron DeSantis’s objections over the new AP Black History class. In addition to removing Black Lives Matter from the core curriculum and erasing other aspects of the Black experience, they added an elective course teaching Black Conservatism. I respectfully ask, what the hell would they teach?

There is no separate movement of Black Conservatives that is in any way distinguishable from white Conservatives. When so-called Conservatives became the driving force in the Republican Party, they had no use for Black people, today, they only seek to use them. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and was also a Republican; he attended the 1964 Republican National Convention as a delegate and recognized the Conservatives for who they were. He wrote about it in his autobiography.

“I wasn’t altogether caught off guard by the victory of the reactionary forces in the Republican party, but I was appalled by the tactics they used to stifle their liberal opposition. I was a special delegate to the convention through an arrangement made by the Rockefeller office. That convention was one of the most unforgettable and frightening experiences of my life. The hatred I saw was unique to me because it was hatred directed against a white man. It embodied a revulsion for all he stood for, including his enlightened attitude toward black people.

A new breed of Republicans had taken over the GOP. As I watched this steamroller operation in San Francisco, I had a better understanding of how it must have felt to be a Jew in Hitler’s Germany.

The same high-handed methods had been there. — Jackie Robinson

What would they teach in a class about Black Conservatism, how little respect and power they have in the Party which never embraced them? They point to them to prove they aren’t racist in the same way Trump pointed to Black Conservative Gregory Cheadle in a crowd, referring to him as “my African-American.” Cheadle may still be a Black Conservative, but he left the GOP, recognizing he was being used as a pawn.

“I’m just sick and tired of the way blacks and other people of color have been treated by this administration and by the GOP.” — Gregory Cheadle

In recent Presidential cycles, the Republican Party has had a Black person run for President. Some took the early lead in polls, and Republicans pointed and cheered this as proof the Party wasn’t racist. The late Herman Cain with his 9–9–9 and, after that, Ben Carson. Whatever you believe about their qualifications, Republicans didn’t back them with money, and they soon faded away; they never had a chance.

Black Conservatives are much like the Log Cabin Republicans , the LGBT caucus within the GOP. I didn’t leave out the Q; they did; I guess the word queer is unacceptable in the ranks. The Log Cabin Republicans have existed for 40 years, accomplishing nothing. Every four years, they show up at the Republican Convention only to watch anti-Gay issues permeate the Republican platform. In Texas, the Log Cabin Republicans have been unable even to get a booth at the state convention.

“I do not believe that we made any progress. In fact, I think the party got worse,” — Dale Carpenter former Texas Log Cabin Republican Republicans State President

What will they say about Black Conservatives in this class? I can see a class about Conservatism, which is already being discussed in political science classes. But what about Black Conservatism will be discussed? Will they mention how Black Conservatives stood by while their brethren expanded voter suppression? Will the curriculum include a refusal to adopt any changes in policing while systemic racism continues to run its course? Maybe they’ll suggest that recent candidates like Herschel Walker and Kanye West were anything other than celebrity jokes?

When you get down to it, there’s nothing to teach about Black Conservatism; all that’s left will be propaganda. The classroom will be used to promote a political ideology at the expense of teaching accurate American history, including the experience of Black people as opposed to the “Western Values” DeSantis demands. It would be nice to think the College Board would present an informational class and not brainwashing. Based on their current appeasement, I hold out little hope.