What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

Enigma In Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaZDL_0kbqlioN00
Black ConservativePhoto byVontoba on Pixabay

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.

“Affirmative action isn’t the problem. Lousy education for black kids is the problem. Until you fix these schools, don’t talk to me about equal opportunity.” — J.C. Watts

There are other examples like Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice that I may have often disagreed with, yet respected. They were conservative, yet that didn’t require their Blackness to be erased. I could even make the smallest of cases for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who once opposed some Federal judge appointments when the candidates had a clearly racist background. He found a point where he said no more, something both Republicans and Democrats should do from time to time. Scott lost his credibility when he stood up to declare, “America is not a racist country,” while simultaneously outlining the constant racism he faces as a Black man even though he’s a U.S. Senator.

“America is Not a Racist Country!”

Senator Tin Scott (R) South Carolina Denies His Own Experience

medium.com

The College Board, which oversees the Advanced Placement program in public high schools, just rolled over to dictator Ron DeSantis’s objections over the new AP Black History class. In addition to removing Black Lives Matter from the core curriculum and erasing other aspects of the Black experience, they added an elective course teaching Black Conservatism. I respectfully ask, what the hell would they teach?

The College Board Strips Down Its A.P. Curriculum for African American Studies

The official course looks different from a previous draft: No more critical race theory, and the study of contemporary…

www.nytimes.com

There is no separate movement of Black Conservatives that is in any way distinguishable from white Conservatives. When so-called Conservatives became the driving force in the Republican Party, they had no use for Black people, today, they only seek to use them. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and was also a Republican; he attended the 1964 Republican National Convention as a delegate and recognized the Conservatives for who they were. He wrote about it in his autobiography.

“I wasn’t altogether caught off guard by the victory of the reactionary forces in the Republican party, but I was appalled by the tactics they used to stifle their liberal opposition. I was a special delegate to the convention through an arrangement made by the Rockefeller office. That convention was one of the most unforgettable and frightening experiences of my life. The hatred I saw was unique to me because it was hatred directed against a white man. It embodied a revulsion for all he stood for, including his enlightened attitude toward black people.
A new breed of Republicans had taken over the GOP. As I watched this steamroller operation in San Francisco, I had a better understanding of how it must have felt to be a Jew in Hitler’s Germany.
The same high-handed methods had been there. — Jackie Robinson

When Jackie Robinson Attended The 1964 Republican Convention

Racism Was On The Agenda

medium.com

What would they teach in a class about Black Conservatism, how little respect and power they have in the Party which never embraced them? They point to them to prove they aren’t racist in the same way Trump pointed to Black Conservative Gregory Cheadle in a crowd, referring to him as “my African-American.” Cheadle may still be a Black Conservative, but he left the GOP, recognizing he was being used as a pawn.

“I’m just sick and tired of the way blacks and other people of color have been treated by this administration and by the GOP.” — Gregory Cheadle

The man Trump called 'my African American' is leaving the GOP | CNN Politics

The man then-candidate Donald Trump called "my African American" at a 2016 rally is leaving the Republican Party and no…

www.cnn.com

In recent Presidential cycles, the Republican Party has had a Black person run for President. Some took the early lead in polls, and Republicans pointed and cheered this as proof the Party wasn’t racist. The late Herman Cain with his 9–9–9 and, after that, Ben Carson. Whatever you believe about their qualifications, Republicans didn’t back them with money, and they soon faded away; they never had a chance.

Black Conservatives are much like the Log Cabin Republicans, the LGBT caucus within the GOP. I didn’t leave out the Q; they did; I guess the word queer is unacceptable in the ranks. The Log Cabin Republicans have existed for 40 years, accomplishing nothing. Every four years, they show up at the Republican Convention only to watch anti-Gay issues permeate the Republican platform. In Texas, the Log Cabin Republicans have been unable even to get a booth at the state convention.

“I do not believe that we made any progress. In fact, I think the party got worse,” — Dale Carpenter former Texas Log Cabin Republican Republicans State President

"We failed": Gay Republicans who fought for acceptance in Texas GOP see little progress

Gay Republicans who have fought for acceptance within the Texas GOP over the past three decades told The Texas Tribune…

www.texastribune.org

What will they say about Black Conservatives in this class? I can see a class about Conservatism, which is already being discussed in political science classes. But what about Black Conservatism will be discussed? Will they mention how Black Conservatives stood by while their brethren expanded voter suppression? Will the curriculum include a refusal to adopt any changes in policing while systemic racism continues to run its course? Maybe they’ll suggest that recent candidates like Herschel Walker and Kanye West were anything other than celebrity jokes?

Republicans Have Made Kanye a Conservative Celebrity

Kanye West has been inching toward reimagining himself as both a virulent antisemite and the public face of Fox…

www.thedailybeast.com

When you get down to it, there’s nothing to teach about Black Conservatism; all that’s left will be propaganda. The classroom will be used to promote a political ideology at the expense of teaching accurate American history, including the experience of Black people as opposed to the “Western Values” DeSantis demands. It would be nice to think the College Board would present an informational class and not brainwashing. Based on their current appeasement, I hold out little hope.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black Conservatism# College Board# Politics# Ron DeSantis# Florida

Comments / 98

Published by

I am a graduate of Fisk University with a BA in Economics. I have previously blogged as Enigma In Black and currently write under my own name at Medium where I have approximately 14,000 followers, I write about politics, history, education, and race.

Florida State
1K followers

More from Enigma In Black

You Liked The First One, Here’s A Second Black History Quiz

Many of you told me you appreciated the first Black History Quiz, so I decided to do another. Here’s the first one for those who missed it:. The average score on the first one was 55% correct. That’s not considered failing; it’s learning. I hope you enjoy this one as well. Please highlight what you believe to be the correct answers. The answers are provided at the bottom.

Read full story

If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)

People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.

Read full story
3242 comments
Florida State

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.

Read full story
46 comments

It Isn't Always About Race, It's About Class

America's caste system isn't as defined as India's, but it exists. Our system is based on money and class. The color line still exists; it's the mechanism to separate the lower and even middle classes to ensure they don't unite against the rich people pulling the strings.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.

Read full story
1055 comments

The Rush To Explain Why The Murder Of Tyre Nichols Had Nothing To Do With Race (Opinion)

The race was on even before the four videos were released, showing the brutal beating and murder of Tyre Nichols to claim his death had nothing to do with race. The New York Post, Fox News, Fox commentator and Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley backed up the post article in a tweet.

Read full story
256 comments

Leukophobia (The Fear Of The Color White)

“With leukophobia, fear of the color white takes over your life. Seeing or thinking of this color can make you feel sick. You may go out of your way to avoid it. Exposure therapy may help you overcome this condition.”

Read full story
3 comments

The Pros and Cons of Trump Receiving a Pardon (Opinion)

As Special Counsel Jack Smith pores through the evidence, the biggest question before him is which crimes to charge Trump with. Not whether or not he committed any. Most law enforcement professionals including Republicans believe an indictment will soon come down. According to reporter Glenn Kirschner, even Trump knows an indictment is inevitable, If found guilty, the question becomes, “What do we do now?”

Read full story
103 comments
Florida State

The College Board Bows To DeSantis (Opinion)

Whether true or not, we often hear the US Government doesn't negotiate with terrorists. The theory is that once you start making concessions, there is only more incentive for the terrorists to take hostages or issue more threats if there's a payoff in the end.

Read full story
27 comments

All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People

When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.

Read full story
5 comments

That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

Read full story
2 comments

Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)

Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.

Read full story
109 comments

How Much Black History Do You Know? Find Out By Taking This Quiz

As a prelude to Black History Month, here's a quiz to test your knowledge. Each question is multiple choice; the answers and a brief explanation, if needed, will follow the last question. Please highlight the answer you believe is correct. Good luck!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.

Read full story
302 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.

Read full story
286 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Read full story
968 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy