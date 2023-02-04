Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Enigma In Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVG8n_0kbpXPYf00
weaponPhoto byJabbacake

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?

A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons

As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.

Florida lawmakers move to let gun owners carry without permit in 'Constitutional Carry' bill

TALLAHASSEE - Florida could become the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without…

www.tallahassee.com

“The group Everytown for Gun Safety has conducted analysis showing that handgun homicide rates have risen by 11% in states that weakened their gun permit laws. A study last year by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health also found that police shootings had increased by 13% in 10 states that approved permitless carry laws from 2014 to 2020.”

There are laws that haven’t changed for people wishing to purchase or possess a gun in Florida. Meeting these requirements would allow someone to keep a gun for safety in their home. Florida doesn’t allow for permitless open carry which supporters of the new Bill say they want next.

  1. Convicted of a felony (or equivalent)
  2. Fugitive from justice
  3. Unlawful user or addicted to a controlled substance
  4. Adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment
  5. Illegal alien
  6. Dishonorable discharge from the US Armed Forces
  7. Renounced United States citizenship
  8. Active protection order (restraining order, injunction for protection, etc.)
  9. Convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence
  10. Under indictment or information for a felony

In addition to federal law, Florida law prohibits persons who:

  • Are adjudicated delinquent of a crime that would have been a felony if committed by an adult until the age of 24 or until the record is expunged.
  • Receive “Adjudication Withheld” on any felony or on a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and three years have not yet lapsed since the completion of sentencing provisions.
  • were recently arrested for a potentially disqualifying crime that has not been dismissed or disposed of in court.

What are the requirements to purchase a firearm in Florida?

  • Must be 21 years of age. Rifles and shotguns may be purchased by a person who is at least 18 when that person is a law enforcement officer or correctional officer as defined in F.S. 943.10 or service member as defined in F.S. 250.01.
  • Must be a Florida resident to purchase a handgun. Long guns may be purchased by persons who are residents of other states so long as the sale complies with applicable laws in the purchaser’s state of residence.
  • Legal permanent resident aliens who are Florida residents may purchase a firearm and must provide a valid alien registration number. Non-resident aliens visiting Florida must present a border crossing number (I-94) and a valid exception document .
  • Florida does not require a permit to purchase a firearm nor is there a permit that exempts any person from the background check requirement.
  • There is a waiting period of three days, excluding weekends and state holidays, between purchase and delivery of all firearms. Individual counties and cities have the authority to enact local ordinances extending the waiting period to as much as five days. Please consult local ordinances for more detailed information.
  • There is no limit to the number of firearms that may be transferred in a single transaction. The transaction is considered complete once the dealer has completed and signed the ATF Form 4473. An additional transfer (whether minutes later, the next day, or the next month) requires an additional background check.

For the moment, the biggest impact of the new law is that concealed weapons can be carried by people with no training and an unknown capacity to shoot straight. Who could possibly want people like that secretly carrying guns? The usual suspects, of course, the NRA, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“I think we can assume that our citizens are going to do the right thing when it comes to carrying and bearing arms,” — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association

Because Florida is a dictatorship under DeSantis, public officials have little choice but to publicly support the Bill. Others have different opinions. The organization, Prevent Gun Violence Florida said the following.

“Permitless carry laws endanger the public by removing vital safety measures designed to ensure that those carrying concealed weapons have been properly trained and vetted. In an era of increased mass shootings and rising gun crime, it is outlandish that our Legislature is being asked to loosen gun restrictions rather than strengthen them.”

A good friend of mine once likened Florida to Jurassic Park, there are videos circulating the Internet of alligators climbing fences; we have sharks, bears, snakes, and panthers. In some sections, it literally is a jungle out there or a swamp. Republicans have decided we need to be a little less safe because the Governor and NRA said so. Thus far they haven’t passed open carry without permits. The main reason is the state’s dependence on tourist revenue. Who wants to go to a theme park amidst people walking around with guns? Between the long lines, the heat, and the prices, who wouldn’t expect someone to get angry? Florida is known for its palm trees, beaches, warm weather, and guns. Guns just moved a little higher up the list. Florida already leads the nation with the number of people permitted to carry concealed weapons. I guess we want to lead the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Guns# Politics# DeSantis# Culture

Comments / 286

Published by

I am a graduate of Fisk University with a BA in Economics. I have previously blogged as Enigma In Black and currently write under my own name at Medium where I have approximately 14,000 followers, I write about politics, history, education, and race.

Florida State
1K followers

More from Enigma In Black

You Liked The First One, Here’s A Second Black History Quiz

Many of you told me you appreciated the first Black History Quiz, so I decided to do another. Here’s the first one for those who missed it:. The average score on the first one was 55% correct. That’s not considered failing; it’s learning. I hope you enjoy this one as well. Please highlight what you believe to be the correct answers. The answers are provided at the bottom.

Read full story

If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)

People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.

Read full story
3242 comments
Florida State

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.

Read full story
46 comments

It Isn't Always About Race, It's About Class

America's caste system isn't as defined as India's, but it exists. Our system is based on money and class. The color line still exists; it's the mechanism to separate the lower and even middle classes to ensure they don't unite against the rich people pulling the strings.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.

Read full story
1055 comments

The Rush To Explain Why The Murder Of Tyre Nichols Had Nothing To Do With Race (Opinion)

The race was on even before the four videos were released, showing the brutal beating and murder of Tyre Nichols to claim his death had nothing to do with race. The New York Post, Fox News, Fox commentator and Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley backed up the post article in a tweet.

Read full story
256 comments

Leukophobia (The Fear Of The Color White)

“With leukophobia, fear of the color white takes over your life. Seeing or thinking of this color can make you feel sick. You may go out of your way to avoid it. Exposure therapy may help you overcome this condition.”

Read full story
3 comments

The Pros and Cons of Trump Receiving a Pardon (Opinion)

As Special Counsel Jack Smith pores through the evidence, the biggest question before him is which crimes to charge Trump with. Not whether or not he committed any. Most law enforcement professionals including Republicans believe an indictment will soon come down. According to reporter Glenn Kirschner, even Trump knows an indictment is inevitable, If found guilty, the question becomes, “What do we do now?”

Read full story
103 comments
Florida State

The College Board Bows To DeSantis (Opinion)

Whether true or not, we often hear the US Government doesn't negotiate with terrorists. The theory is that once you start making concessions, there is only more incentive for the terrorists to take hostages or issue more threats if there's a payoff in the end.

Read full story
27 comments

All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People

When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.

Read full story
5 comments

That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

Read full story
2 comments

Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)

Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.

Read full story
109 comments
Florida State

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.

Read full story
98 comments

How Much Black History Do You Know? Find Out By Taking This Quiz

As a prelude to Black History Month, here's a quiz to test your knowledge. Each question is multiple choice; the answers and a brief explanation, if needed, will follow the last question. Please highlight the answer you believe is correct. Good luck!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.

Read full story
302 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Read full story
968 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy