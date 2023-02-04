Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

weapon Photo by Jabbacake

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?

A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons

As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.

“The group Everytown for Gun Safety has conducted analysis showing that handgun homicide rates have risen by 11% in states that weakened their gun permit laws. A study last year by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health also found that police shootings had increased by 13% in 10 states that approved permitless carry laws from 2014 to 2020.”

There are laws that haven’t changed for people wishing to purchase or possess a gun in Florida. Meeting these requirements would allow someone to keep a gun for safety in their home. Florida doesn’t allow for permitless open carry which supporters of the new Bill say they want next.

Convicted of a felony (or equivalent) Fugitive from justice Unlawful user or addicted to a controlled substance Adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment Illegal alien Dishonorable discharge from the US Armed Forces Renounced United States citizenship Active protection order (restraining order, injunction for protection, etc.) Convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence Under indictment or information for a felony

In addition to federal law, Florida law prohibits persons who:

Are adjudicated delinquent of a crime that would have been a felony if committed by an adult until the age of 24 or until the record is expunged.

Receive “Adjudication Withheld” on any felony or on a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and three years have not yet lapsed since the completion of sentencing provisions.

were recently arrested for a potentially disqualifying crime that has not been dismissed or disposed of in court.

What are the requirements to purchase a firearm in Florida?

Must be 21 years of age. Rifles and shotguns may be purchased by a person who is at least 18 when that person is a law enforcement officer or correctional officer as defined in F.S. 943.10 or service member as defined in F.S. 250.01.

Must be a Florida resident to purchase a handgun. Long guns may be purchased by persons who are residents of other states so long as the sale complies with applicable laws in the purchaser’s state of residence.

Legal permanent resident aliens who are Florida residents may purchase a firearm and must provide a valid alien registration number. Non-resident aliens visiting Florida must present a border crossing number (I-94) and a valid exception document .

Florida does not require a permit to purchase a firearm nor is there a permit that exempts any person from the background check requirement.

There is a waiting period of three days, excluding weekends and state holidays, between purchase and delivery of all firearms. Individual counties and cities have the authority to enact local ordinances extending the waiting period to as much as five days. Please consult local ordinances for more detailed information.

There is no limit to the number of firearms that may be transferred in a single transaction. The transaction is considered complete once the dealer has completed and signed the ATF Form 4473. An additional transfer (whether minutes later, the next day, or the next month) requires an additional background check.

For the moment, the biggest impact of the new law is that concealed weapons can be carried by people with no training and an unknown capacity to shoot straight. Who could possibly want people like that secretly carrying guns? The usual suspects, of course, the NRA, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“I think we can assume that our citizens are going to do the right thing when it comes to carrying and bearing arms,” — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association

Because Florida is a dictatorship under DeSantis, public officials have little choice but to publicly support the Bill. Others have different opinions. The organization, Prevent Gun Violence Florida said the following.

“Permitless carry laws endanger the public by removing vital safety measures designed to ensure that those carrying concealed weapons have been properly trained and vetted. In an era of increased mass shootings and rising gun crime, it is outlandish that our Legislature is being asked to loosen gun restrictions rather than strengthen them.”

A good friend of mine once likened Florida to Jurassic Park, there are videos circulating the Internet of alligators climbing fences; we have sharks, bears, snakes, and panthers. In some sections, it literally is a jungle out there or a swamp. Republicans have decided we need to be a little less safe because the Governor and NRA said so. Thus far they haven’t passed open carry without permits. The main reason is the state’s dependence on tourist revenue. Who wants to go to a theme park amidst people walking around with guns? Between the long lines, the heat, and the prices, who wouldn’t expect someone to get angry? Florida is known for its palm trees, beaches, warm weather, and guns. Guns just moved a little higher up the list. Florida already leads the nation with the number of people permitted to carry concealed weapons. I guess we want to lead the world.