Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”— Martin Niemöller

There should be no doubt that in his desperate desire to become President, Ron DeSantis will trample anyone his base doesn't tolerate to achieve his goal. It says something about a base whose greatest export is hate, but today we're just talking about the man.

In his stint as Florida's Governor, DeSantis is just beginning his second term; DeSantis has revived the equivalent of the slave patrols, created his own personal army, banned AP Black History, enacted a "Don't Say Gay" bill, protected the rich and deprived the poor with his vaccine policies, and now is going after transgender high school students that wish to play sports.

It isn't new that student-athletes must pass a physical to participate in high school sports programs. It isn't even new in Florida that the questionnaire contained optional questions about menstrual cycles. It is new that these questions are now mandatory, allowing DeSantis to cross-check menstrual cycles against female athletes to root out the transgender students.

  • Have you had a menstrual period?

If yes, athletes must answer the following:

  • How old were you when you had your first menstrual period?
  • When was your most recent menstrual period?
  • How many periods have you had in the past 12 months?

Does this sound like a crazy conspiracy theory? DeSantis also requires every state college to conduct surveys of students and employees about their political views. Participation is voluntary and anonymous and will be reported on the group level. What do you imagine DeSantis will do with the results? The high school menstrual cycle questions will neither be voluntary nor anonymous. What will DeSantis do with that data?

Ron DeSantis has been attacking transgender students since he came into office; he previously sought medical information on college and university students. His reach down to the high school level is just the next step. You may choose to ignore this if it doesn't affect you, but this is a dictator who knows no restraints. If the MAGA crowd hates you, he'll be there to prove he hates you more. DeSantis may have yet to come for you, but give it time.

I have a granddaughter who experienced premenstrual symptoms for the first time and cried all night. She normally talks to me about everything, but this only came from her mother. Imagine how she’ll feel sharing that information with the Governor?

