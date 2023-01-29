NEO LED Strips Reviews (2023)- Overview of NEO LED Strips

Photo by NEO LED Strips

The NEO LED Strips is a high-quality, customizable LED lighting solution that offers a wide range of features and capabilities. With its easy-to-use smartphone app and compatibility with voice commands, this LED strip light is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of color and ambiance to their home. Whether you're looking to create a cozy atmosphere in your living room or want to add some fun, interactive lighting to your game room, the NEO LED Strips is a great choice. In this article, we will dive deep into the product's features, installation process, and performance to help you decide if it's the right LED strip light for you. We will also compare it with other similar products on the market to give you a better perspective on the product.

Note: I only recommend products I would use myself and all opinions expressed here are my own. This post contains affiliated links. If you purchase through these affiliated links, I may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Photo by NEO LED Strips

What exactly are NEO LED Strips? (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

NEO LED Strips is a line of smart LED strip lights produced by the company NEO LED. It is a flexible, adhesive-backed strip of LED lights that can be cut to size and placed in various locations around the home to provide ambient lighting. The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet, or through voice commands using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

The NEO LED Strips is available in 2-meter and 6-meter lengths and can be extended up to 10 meters with additional extension kits. It can also be bent and cut to size to fit in tight spaces or around corners. The lights are available in a wide range of colors, and they can be set to any color or scene in the NEO LED app. They can also be scheduled to turn on or off at specific times or can be set to change color or brightness based on your preferences.

Additionally, the NEO LED Strips is compatible with other NEO LED products such as the Hue Bridge and the NEO LED Go, allowing for a cohesive and seamless lighting experience throughout the home.

Photo by NEO LED Strips

Click Here To Buy The NEO LED Strips

Features of NEO LED Strips (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

Smartphone control

The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet, allowing you to adjust the color, brightness, and settings of the lights from anywhere.

Voice control

The NEO LED Strips is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, allowing you to control the lights with voice commands.

Customizable colors

The NEO LED Strips can display a wide range of colors, and you can choose from a variety of preset scenes or create your custom colors and settings.

Cuttable and extendable

The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration.

Scheduling

You can schedule the lights to turn on or off at specific times or set them to change color or brightness based on your preferences.

Scene creation

You can create and save your custom scenes in the NEO LED app and even use your photos to match the colors in the room.

Power-efficient

The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, making them a cost-effective lighting solution.

Easy installation

The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location.

Durable

The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements.

Photo by NEO LED Strips

Click Here To Buy The NEO LED Strips

Who needs NEO LED strips? (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

NEO LED Strips is a versatile and customizable LED lighting solution that can be used in a variety of settings and for a variety of purposes. Some of the people who may benefit from using the NEO LED Strips include:

Homeowners

The NEO LED Strips can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen.

Home entertainers

The NEO LED Strips can be used to create a fun and interactive lighting experience in a game room, home theater, or other entertainment space.

Interior designers

The NEO LED Strips can be used to highlight specific features or artwork, as well as to add a unique touch of color and design to any space.

DIY enthusiasts

The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and customize, making them a great choice for anyone who enjoys DIY projects.

Smart home enthusiasts

The NEO LED Strips can be integrated with other smart home devices and controlled with voice commands, making them a great choice for those who are building a smart home ecosystem.

People who are looking for energy-efficient lighting options

The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, making them a cost-effective lighting solution.

What are the benefits of NEO LED strips? (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

The NEO LED Strips offer a wide range of benefits, including:

Customizable lighting

The NEO LED Strips can display a wide range of colors, and you can choose from a variety of preset scenes or create your custom colors and settings.

Convenience

The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet, or through voice commands using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, allowing you to easily adjust the lighting from anywhere.

Flexibility

The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration.

Scheduling

You can schedule the lights to turn on or off at specific times or set them to change color or brightness based on your preferences.

Energy-efficient

The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, making them a cost-effective lighting solution.

Easy installation

The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location.

Durable

The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements.

Scene creation

You can create and save your custom scenes in the NEO LED app and even use your photos to match the colors in the room.

Improving the ambiance and aesthetics of the room

The NEO LED Strips can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen. It can also be used to add a unique touch of color and design to any space and to highlight specific features or artwork.

Click Here To Buy The NEO LED Strips

Does NEO LED stripping make sense? (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

Whether or not the NEO LED Strips is worth it will depend on an individual's specific needs and preferences.

However, some benefits that make it worth it are:

Customizable lighting: The NEO LED Strips offer a wide range of colors and settings, allowing you to create the perfect lighting for any occasion or mood.

The NEO LED Strips offer a wide range of colors and settings, allowing you to create the perfect lighting for any occasion or mood. Convenience: The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet or through voice commands, making it easy to adjust the lighting from anywhere.

The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet or through voice commands, making it easy to adjust the lighting from anywhere. Flexibility: The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration.

The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration. Energy-efficient: The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, which can make them a cost-effective lighting solution in the long run.

The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, which can make them a cost-effective lighting solution in the long run. Easy installation: The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location.

The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location. Durable: The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements.

The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements. Improving the ambiance and aesthetics of the room: The NEO LED Strips can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen. It can also be used to add a unique touch of color and design to any space and to highlight specific features or artwork.

Is NEO LED Strips a Scam or Legit? (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

NEO LED Strips is not a rip-off. It is a legitimate product manufactured by NEO LED, a well-known and reputable company that has been in business for over a century.

The NEO LED Strips is a popular and high-quality LED strip light that can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen.

It can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet, or through voice commands using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, allowing you to easily adjust the lighting from anywhere.

Why NEO LED Strips is better than others (NEO LED Strips Reviews)

NEO LED Strips is considered to be one of the best LED strip lights on the market for several reasons:

Customizable lighting: The NEO LED Strips offer a wide range of colors and settings, allowing you to create the perfect lighting for any occasion or mood.

The NEO LED Strips offer a wide range of colors and settings, allowing you to create the perfect lighting for any occasion or mood. Convenience: The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet or through voice commands, making it easy to adjust the lighting from anywhere.

The NEO LED Strips can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet or through voice commands, making it easy to adjust the lighting from anywhere. Flexibility: The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration.

The NEO LED Strips is cuttable and extendable, so you can customize them to fit any space or configuration. Energy-efficient: The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, which can make them a cost-effective lighting solution in the long run.

The NEO LED Strips is energy-efficient and have a long lifespan, which can make them a cost-effective lighting solution in the long run. Easy installation: The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location.

The NEO LED Strips is easy to install and come with an adhesive backing, making them easy to place in any location. Durable: The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements.

The NEO LED Strips is made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand daily use and exposure to the elements. Improving the ambiance and aesthetics of the room: The NEO LED Strips can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen. It can also be used to add a unique touch of color and design to any space and to highlight specific features or artwork.

The NEO LED Strips can be used to enhance the ambiance of any room in a house, whether it's a living room, bedroom, or kitchen. It can also be used to add a unique touch of color and design to any space and to highlight specific features or artwork. Integrating with other smart home devices: The NEO LED Strips can be easily integrated with other smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, enabling you to control the lights with your voice.

NEO LED Strips Customers Reviews

“I love my NEO LED lights!!

These are great lights. They were easy to install. The remote is very user-friendly and doesn’t take up much space, and it all came packaged nicely. 10 out of 10 would buy again.” - Mark A.

“Amazing effects!

I used NEO Led strips in an interior design project to backlight a large TV. There are many features. My favorite feature is where the light changes/moves to the beat of music/audio playing. Two thumbs up.” - Jonathan M.

“Perfect for many uses

Very easy to stick to the wall and ceiling. Easy to use and set up the app to control the lights. Lots of options and modes to use. I would buy it again.” - Sarah T.

Click Here To Buy The NEO LED Strips

NEO LED Strips FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the NEO LED Strips:

How Long Can NEO LED Strips Last?

LED Strips have an unbelievably long expected lifespan. The average life expectancy for LED strip lights is at least 15 years.

Can I Change The Colors On LED Strips?

Literally, there are millions of color options to choose from.

Can LED Strips Be Dimmed Or Turned Off?

Yes, You can dim NEO LED Strips off by adjusting the brightness or turning them off if you, for example, go on vacation.

Can I Use LED Strips Outdoor?

I recommend using NEO LED strips inside only.

What Type Of LED Is Used In NEO LED Strips?

NEO LED Strips use the latest 5050 chip, which means higher brightness, more uniform illumination, longer lifespan, and energy efficiency.

Can I Connect Several Strips Together?

Yes, you can choose different sizes and connect them to make one long LED strip.

How do I install the NEO LED Strips?

Clean the Surface: Choose the location in which you will be installing your light strips. Allow drying after wiping the area with a wet cloth to remove any oils or debris from the surface.

Remove the release liner. Once the surface is ready, installation is simple! First, peel the backing from the strip of light adhesive. Then, press and hold it to the surface for at least 10 seconds or until the light firmly adheres to its surface.

Connect the 4-pin connector: Connect the arrow-to-arrow 4-pin connector.

Pug-in end Enjoy: Plug the NEO LED Strips into any nearby wall outlet and enjoy the lights.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NEO LED Strips is versatile and customizable LED strip light that offers a wide range of colors and settings, making it easy to create the perfect lighting for any occasion or mood. It can be controlled through the NEO LED app on a smartphone or tablet or through voice commands, making it convenient to adjust the lighting from anywhere. The NEO LED Strips is also energy-efficient, easy to install, and compatible with other NEO LED products, making them a great option for those looking to create a cohesive and seamless lighting experience throughout their home. Additionally, its flexibility, durability, and integration with other smart home devices make it a top choice for those looking to improve the ambiance and aesthetics of their living space.

Click Here To Buy The NEO LED Strips