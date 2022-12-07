Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Reviews 2022: (Opinion) Smart Disguised Security Camera light Bub

Emmanuel Edwin

Live Guard 360 Security Bulb have only been on the market for about six months, and they have already received widespread acclaim. Security monitoring systems have been around since the mid-90s, but they’ve remained expensive and not very user-friendly. The Live Guard 360 Security Bulb, on the other hand, can be installed in as little as five minutes and transmits real-time HD video directly to your phone.

Security camera bulbs have proven to be an effective measure for the owner of a home or property when one is not there because they don't need to be managed; they are only screwed into the light socket and everything works autonomously. The internet is full of inaccurate and low-quality products these days; it's tough to find the right one.

And thankfully, one inexpensive camera caught my eye: the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb. Reviews and feedback from satisfied customers have shown that the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb has helped keep thousands of people safe. As crime related to break-ins at private residences increases, even the government is advising people to take all precautions when in their homes and to be especially cautious. As a result, you now have full control over your home's security.

For an all-in-one, high-tech, and easy-to-install security camera, consider the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb. It connects to your WiFi router in seconds and is known to have a stable connection. The beauty of it is that you can both protect and monitor your home at an affordable cost. The cameras, which can be plugged into any light socket, are compatible with both Android and iPhone.

What Is a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb? (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

Live Guard 360 Security Bulbs transmit real-time HD video through iPhone or Android phones, disrupting a billion-dollar home security market while remaining affordable. Using the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb in your home or office provides real-time security alerts, and it connects to your wifi network effortlessly.

Simply screw the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb into your light socket, and you will have top-notch home security that is usually reserved for expensive cameras in just a few seconds. With these advanced home security cameras, you can get all the cutting-edge, military-quality technology in a single, simple, and user-friendly gadget at a price that is more affordable than others.

No professional installation is needed; there is no need for anything extra; there are no headaches, and only small expenditures are needed. Light-bulb socket security cameras have been the most reliable and affordable way to keep you and your family safe from data theft and random disconnects, making them a much better option in the long run.

Features of a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

The setup is simple.

You can set up the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb in seconds. Simply connect to WiFi, and you're ready. All you have to do after you screw the camera into the socket is scan the QR code, and the app downloads and sets itself up for you. Live Guard 360 Security Bulb are compatible with iOS and Android, and installation is at no cost to you. Monthly cloud subscriptions are not needed.

360° HD Camera

Contrary to traditional cameras with only a single fixed viewing angle, this camera provides HD-quality footage with 360° horizontal coverage. You can also use the light socket regardless of how the camera is installed since it can be installed in any orientation. Using the QR code is as simple as scanning it, and the app does the rest.

Motion Detection

This small light socket camera can keep an eye on your home when you are away, sensing and tracking any human or animal movement with its advanced motion detection technology. The bulb camera enables you to remotely monitor movements in your warehouse and office with notifications as they happen, making it so you can stay on the go.

Built-in Night Vision HD Camera

Equipped with high-quality night vision capabilities, the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb guarantees that you won't miss a single important moment at night. When an intruder breaks in and starts snooping around your home in the middle of the night, you can startle him away by turning on the blinking alarm noise on your smartphone and activating the strobing alarm light on your camera device, even if you're miles away. Monthly cloud storage is not needed.

Two-Way Audio

An easy and fun way to scare off the kids and greet your delivery person, the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb features a built-in speaker and microphone. While you're out and about, you can check on your family members or pets using this device.

Super bright LED lights

In addition to the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb, you should also purchase a super security light to light up your home, yard, or garage in the dark. The Live Guard 360 Security Bulb can be installed in place of the light bulb you just removed to install the security camera.

What Are the Benefits of Installing a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb? (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

Constantly monitors your properties.

The Live Guard 360 Security Bulb can be controlled from your smartphone at any time and has a motion-sensing feature that starts recording videos on your phone automatically. Alerts from your smart home or business will be delivered to your mobile phone, so you can respond quickly to problems when you're away from your property.

cost-effective home security camera

The Live Guard 360 Security Bulb is easy to set up, does not cost anything more, and never needs any maintenance. It does not require a drill, wiring, or plug-in cord, so it’s simple to install—simply plug it into an E27 light socket and watch it from the app. There's no need to pay a monthly subscription for the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb. It comes with an SD card to automatically upload video footage.

great for parents and grandparents, who may have to keep an eye on kids and seniors.

Two-way audio

With two-way audio and night vision, you can speak with whoever's in your field of vision, as well as listen to what's happening in your house or garden, at any hour of the day. Powerful microphones and speakers amplify sound, and undetectable infrared LEDs show up images when they might otherwise go unseen. As long as you're not home, you can see, talk to, and listen to the people you care about. Even better, if someone unwanted is knocking at your door, you can use your doorbell's camera to capture them on your computer. Installing it is just like changing a lightbulb.

Easy Installation and Setup

Simply plug this camera into any available light socket, and you'll get a 360-degree panoramic view on your mobile device in real time. It also boasts a "Scare Away Intruders" feature, ensuring top 1080p resolution. Its two infrared LED lights and four white LEDs enable you to monitor the scene even in complete darkness. Watch over your house or pets while you are away with this device.

How Does a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Work? (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

The camera is so easy to set up, it can be used by any user and even by a child. In other words, if you're looking for a security camera with a clear signal that connects constantly and you don't want to break the bank, choose a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb. Not only does this security camera cover all parts of the house, but it is simple to set up and you can use your Android or iPhone.

In simple steps, set up your Live Guard 360 Security Bulb.

  • Once you receive your security camera, go ahead and screw it into your chosen light socket and scan the QR code with your iPhone or Android to download the app.
  • 360° moveable camera with live streaming and HD recording to keep an eye on your property at all times of day and night.

You’re all set!

With the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb, you can take full control of the 1080p camera from your iPhone or Android by moving it 360° horizontally and 120° vertically.

Why Should You Purchase A Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Before Any Other Device (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

In contrast to traditional security cameras, the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb provides instant security results that are discreet and easy to use. For most traditional home security cameras, wiring and instructions are necessary to install the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb. Once you scan the QR code, the app downloads and sets itself up automatically.

Once you switch to a light socket camera, installation and setup are fast and cheap, with no need for WiFi or a new router. Additionally, there's never a need to purchase new or different hardware because the security camera plugs right into an existing socket in the light bulb. And it will save you a significant amount of money every month!

When Is the Best Season to Start Using Live Guard 360 Security Bulb?

Consider investing in your home security now while it's inexpensive because the government has recently encouraged citizens to take initiative and make good decisions. If you live in a bad neighborhood, investing in a security system, such as a light socket camera, would be extremely beneficial. With this device, you'll be able to monitor what happens around your property. It doesn't cost anything extra because you can use it just like you would with a regular lightbulb. While there are many features and benefits to this oven, what matters most is the impact it has on you, the homeowner. The best present you can get a friend during this holiday season is likely to be the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb.

Who Can Use a Light Bulb Security Camera?

It’s true; anyone who has a home security camera can take advantage of this, too. It’s called a wireless light socket camera that detects movement automatically. Alerts will be sent to your smartphone, letting you know what is going on at home or in the office.

This camera will plug into an outlet in almost any location—even backyards, mom-and-pop stores, office buildings, and barns—so order now before the inventory runs out.

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of a Live Guard 360 Security Bulb? (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

Pros

  • Fast installation
  • 1080p, crystal-clear picture
  • motion detection
  • High-quality night vision
  • Super bright LED lights
  • Blaring an alarm to scare off bad guys or big animals
  • All purchases are eligible for a 50% discount.
  • Money-Back Guarantee for 30 Days

Con's

  • Available Only At The Official Online Store

Where Can I Buy a Security Light Socket Camera? (Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review)

This company has set up an official website that customers can use to buy products, and it is the only place where Live Guard 360 Security Bulb are sold. This site also offers customers a 50% discount on products, and customers can be assured of great customer service through their 24/7 hotline.

How Long Will the Security Camera Stock and Offer Last?

No one can predict how long this offer will be available. However, there has been an increased demand for the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb in recent months. It is a good camera for homes or those who purchase in bulk. If you would like to buy this security camera for your home, the best place to visit is the official website of the company and place an order for the product.

Guidelines On How To Purchase A Live Guard 360 Security Bulb From The Official Website

If you want to purchase your Live Guard 360 Security Bulb from the official website, follow these simple steps now.

  • Visit the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb's official website.
  • Add the product to your shopping cart.
  • Click "Continue" and fill in your shipping and payment details.
  • Complete a secure checkout and receive the product at home. Super Simple!4

30-Day Money Back Guarantee on Live Guard 360 Security Bulb

Its superior quality and intuitive simplicity make it the ideal security camera for the home. If you are not happy with it, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase.

Questions concerning light bulb surveillance cameras (FAQs)

Does the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb require any installation?

No, it works straight out of the box and is simple to use. In less than 60 seconds, you'll have it securing any home or office.

Does it require batteries to operate?

No! A Live Guard 360 Security Bulb fits into your current light socket at home or the office and draws power just like a regular bulb.

What do I get in a package?

a 100% cordless light bulb security camera, a screw package, and a manual.

Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Customer Reviews

“Almost plug and play! Get the app, make sure the power is on, and boom, camera action. You need an SD card to record video, but AI recognizes humans and will take a photo even without an SD card.”- Oliver Sanchez

“Easy to set up. good-quality pictures. can preset camera views. Does a good job track a person, and even our little dog? I recommend this product. responsive technical support. We reached out to tech support on a Sunday evening, and they got back to us right away.”- Ryan Marcus

“The quality of the live feed from this camera is exceptional." The price is very reasonable, and even more important than that is that the setup and use of this camera are very user-friendly. I like to say that if I was able to understand this and set it up, anyone could! Besides the unit that screws into a lightbulb socket, this camera also comes with an adapter that you could use to plug into an AC outlet. That right there makes this so usable in just about any type of location you would need. Highly recommend this product!”- Aston Dorsey

“I like this camera very much. very convenient and easy to set up. The app for the setup is easy to use. I did buy a mini SD card, which is cheap and good for recording videos and photos. "If looking for a wireless camera for easy installation, this is the one.”- Kaden Wood

“It was simple to set up and get started." have had a harder time with more expensive name-brand products. The quality is better than I expected at this price point. has decent features like audio, a siren, etc. When you open the app, you will see a 5-second ad that will disappear on its own and bring you to the login screen. At the login screen, you can make an account and log in, or you can choose to not make an account and log in without one ( although you risk losing some settings or recordings if you switch phones I guess)s. Either way, the app is simple to use and works pretty flawlessly, which is surprising. ."Placement is important here; I have this up high, looking down and it's perfect”- Victor Walters

“I searched for a while for a solution to a front porch camera that fit my needs. I'm in a rental with a stone front; there's no way to mount anything, and the doorbell is recessed. This has been the easiest and most cost-effective solution for my front porch light. "I feel so much better that my deliveries are safer, and I sleep better at night.- Tim Haniken

Final Thoughts on the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Review

With the Live Guard 360 Security Bulb, the perfect solution for the cash-strapped homeowner looking for an easy-to-use and budget-friendly security camera, you can cut your labor and installation costs! It still functions to help keep you safe, and the installation process is simple. You just unscrew the camera from a regular socket, set up the camera following instructions from the manual, and screw the camera back into a regular socket. This is an elegant 360° panoramic video camera that is available on your smartphone and has an intruder alarm in 1080p HD resolution, just for you.

With this device, you can protect your home during this increased threat of crime, while it lasts! Place your order now while the inventory lasts!

