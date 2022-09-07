Huusk Knives Review 2022: My Opinion On Huusk Knife

Huusk Knife

The Huusk knives (also known as the Huusk Knife) has been making waves in the kitchenware world for several months now, with its attractive blade and ergonomic handle made from premium oak wood. There are plenty of good reviews about it online – but can this knife live up to all the hype? In this comprehensive review, I will tell you everything you need to know about this popular chef’s knife, so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not it is right for you.

Huusk Knife Overviews

Huusk Knife

Product details

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Brand: Huusk

Color: Silver

Handle Material: Stainless Steel, Wood

Blade Length: 135 Millimeters

Blade Thickness: 3.5mm

Construction Type: Forged

In regards to material, this is a Japanese kitchen knife made from high manganese steel and carbon steel. However, it's not made from stainless steel, so you'll need to keep it clean and dry after each use to prevent rust. While high carbon steel maintains sharp edges more effectively than stainless steel, it will also assist you in making intricate cuts. It will last a long time if you maintain it after every use.

Huusk Knife

Features of Huusk Knife

Multi-function Caveman Knife

The Japanese husk knife is very useful for trimming brisket, boning a leg of lamb, dissecting a whole chicken, or separating ribs from pork loin. A curved profile can separate meat from bone precisely. Sharp, it is suitable for outdoor camping or use in the kitchen.

Forged Boning Knife Material

You can sharpen the 62 HRC forged stainless steel blade on different kinds of sharpeners when the blade dulls after a long period of use. The handmade 16K mirror polishing is hard and inhibits rust and corrosion.

Meat Cutting Knife Design

A handsome log wood handle designed for practical and humane use - its blade seamlessly incorporates the grip - with the long-term grip being unlikely to weary.

Sharp and Durable Blade

High carbon steel and high manganese steel provide long-lasting sharpness. A large finger hole on the blade provides a secure grip for excellent control.

Balance Well

Balance perfectly on a cutting board, and can be used easily and comfortably.

Comfortable Curved Handle

It feels nice and smooth to hold the curved handle, it feels quite comfortable to hold

Warm Tips

After each use, wash and dry the chef knife with clean water, then store it in a dry, clean, and ventilated place. Keep your kitchen knife away from open fires, and away from water or corrosive substances for a long time. To ensure proper care of your knife, do not use it to cut frozen food or tin cans. Please coat it with some cooking oil if you're not going to use it for a while.

Satisfy All the Daily Needs of Your Kitchen

It is an essential knife to have in your kitchen as it has more tasks than any other knife. The blade of the knife can be used to cut a variety of food types, and the ergonomic handle on it makes holding it a breeze. Additionally, the sharpness of the blade prevents you from having to exert too much effort while chopping or slicing and is great for cutting thin slices into thick pieces. The Huusk knives truly is a multipurpose kitchen tool.

When it comes to choosing a quality knife, you want to find one that can perform many tasks and won’t leave your kitchen lacking. With how much time you spend in your kitchen, making cooking easier will make meal preparation more enjoyable and decrease prep time. Opting for a quality chef’s knife is an excellent way to start.

How Does it Fare?

Hand Polished Razor Sharp Edge

The sharpening blade is tapered from the end, which leads to it being more tapered on the cutting edge. As a result, it reaches a higher angle (16°per side), as compared to other knives which usually measure about 20-22°. What you'll get is our brilliant, durable, and stain-resistant blade that is razor-sharp. Therefore, our cleaver knives make it possible for you to do the cutting work in a hassle-free manner.

Cut Effectively and Deeper

That's because the blade takes a curved shape that generates a wedge effect which lets it cut through anything effectively and without too much resistance. Plus, the blade bends towards the opponent, meaning that you can execute chopping motions without angling your wrist at all.

3mm Thick Stout Blade

Utilizing the very latest technology in high-tech vacuum heat treatment and nitrogen cryogenic tempering, these blades ensure high-performance durability, strength, and extreme flexibility.

MULTIPLE USES.

If you love the outdoors and you like fishing, then this multipurpose knife would be great for you! Comes with a sheath that doubles as a protector and carrier, a perfect accessory for any hiking, fishing, or camping excursion. The stainless steel blades, designed for cutting and bending without resistance, provide for effortless slicing through small branches, deadfalls, and meats.

Top reviews from the United States

Huusk knives

This knife is full of Tang and ergonomic to use.

“This is a good knife for the money. I had to put it on the belt grinder to sharpen it. In other words, not sharp out of the box. After sharpening, it cuts veggies and meats like a dream.”

Stephen Basinger

A different kind of knife, in a good way.

“I bought this knife on a whim and I am glad that I did. Exceptionally sharp and comfortable to hold this Huusk knife easily cuts through meats and vegetables. As an older guy who was a chef in my past life, the hole in the blade was more confusing than helpful, but with 40-plus years working with knives that is not surprising.

Now a confession, I have always been terrible at boning and removing fat from fish and meats. I would cringe when Gordon Ramsey would go after the chefs on Hell's Kitchen knowing he would crucify me if he saw my work. Well, I tried with this knife and you would have thought I was competent. I cleaned a couple of fish and deboned them with everything looking perfect. The next was removing the fat back from a pork loin and it came off like butter. No hacking and cussing at all.

So while this is a bit of a non-traditional knife, it has my endorsement and will be in my adult son's stocking come Christmas.”

Thomas G. Royce

A good knife

“I found the Huusk knife to be sharp but, I couldn't.t find a comfortable position for my hand when using it. I think my error was in getting a knife too short for me to work with. But, I'm not giving up on this product I will buy another one with a longer blade, and hopefully, that will make a big difference.”

M. CRAIG

Customer Questions & Answers

I received it today, but it does not have 1 of the features I was most interested in. It does not have the grooved ridges on the top 4 no slip?

I have one with it on top, If it's not there and it's a must-have, send it back and have it replaced.

My first purchase rusted after washing it twice, any suggestions to keep it from rusting?

After washing dry using paper towels

Is this made in japan?

This huusk knife originates from Japan and is assembled in China because, at this point in history, globalization and Chinese labor costs allow for better, more inexpensive deals for the customer.

Final Thoughts

This knife has quickly become one of my favorite knives. The precision, laser-carved index finger hole for superior control. The blade is made of high-quality stainless steel ensuring a sharp, quality knife for the years to come. Plus, the premium oak wood handle is probably the most comfortable and secure handle ever created, just a nice bonus. All in all, I think this is a great product and would recommend it to anyone looking for a new chef’s knife to add to their kitchen.