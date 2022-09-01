Luminous DashCam Reviews 2022: My Opinion On Luminous DashCam

Luminous DashCam

Three weeks ago, I got into an accident while driving to work. As I was turning left into my office parking lot, someone failed to stop and rear-ended me. The other driver fled the scene, so there was no way to get them to pay for the damages they caused. Luckily, I had recently purchased a Luminous DashCam, and it caught the whole thing on video! That’s when I learned about the insurance benefits and liability protection that this amazing device provides its users! And now that you know how important a DashCam can be in your life, you’ll probably want one too!

How safe is your car? Does it have great safety features like an airbag, anti-lock brakes, and an emergency braking system? Of course, it does! But what about the actual structure of your car? If you’re driving around in an old beater that constantly needs repairs, you’re at risk of getting into an accident with any number of people who might try to flee the scene, whether because they ran a red light or have been drinking too much alcohol. The Luminous DashCam can help you protect your vehicle from costly incidents like hit-and-runs, accidents, and theft.

Note: This post contains affiliated links. If you purchase through these affiliated links, I may earn a commission.

What is a dashcam?

A dashcam is a small camera mounted on your windshield, behind the rearview mirror. A dashcam records video to capture important footage of what happens before and after an accident, near-accident, or theft.

A dash cam is a useful device for anyone who owns a vehicle. With one installed, you can reduce risk by knowing if you’re involved in an accident or near-accident. If there is any damage to your vehicle, or if someone causes property damage, having proof of what happened will help protect you from false claims and legal proceedings.

Overview of Luminous DashCam

Time- and cost-effective solutions like Luminous DashCam will protect your vehicle from costly incidents like hit-and-runs, accidents, and theft. It has these benefits:

1080P Full HD with a 120° viewing angle

For Insurance Companies & Law Enforcement, you can keep an accurate record of accidents and vandalism

Features Motion Detection, Night Vision, and an Integrated Microphone!

Cost only $7.97

There have been videos released showing drivers causing accidents and pedestrians deliberately attempting to be struck by cars to extort money from alleged victims and insurance companies. While they are comical to watch, if they happen to you, they are no laughing matter. Scammers can get you in some way.

Even if you don't live in a scam-prone area, you may still become a victim of auto insurance fraud. Auto insurance fraud is estimated to cost North American taxpayers more than $1.6 billion every year. In Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Philadelphia, staged accident scams are among the most common.

Specification of Luminous DashCam

Full HD 1080P

Seamless Loop recording

Night Vision

Motion Detection

120° Wide Viewing Angle

Easy Installation and Use

Features of Luminous DashCam

24 Hours Parking Mode : Setting the parking monitor function to ON means that the camera will automatically turn on and record external force or movement detected within its radius. With this feature, your car is being monitored 24x7 when it's parked.

: Setting the parking monitor function to ON means that the camera will automatically turn on and record external force or movement detected within its radius. With this feature, your car is being monitored 24x7 when it's parked. Emergency Recording: The G-sensor will automatically record unexpected driving incidents and lock the videos during a collision, so they cannot be overwritten, preventing any conflicting information from other drivers, insurance companies, or fraud.

The G-sensor will automatically record unexpected driving incidents and lock the videos during a collision, so they cannot be overwritten, preventing any conflicting information from other drivers, insurance companies, or fraud. Easy Installation: The installation process for this dashcam is fast and simple, it doesn't impede your view of the road, and the compact 3-inch design is small enough to avoid obstructing your view.

The installation process for this dashcam is fast and simple, it doesn't impede your view of the road, and the compact 3-inch design is small enough to avoid obstructing your view. Seamless Loop Recording: Video deletion has been turned on, and this will ensure your video is automatically saved for as long as it needs to be. This deletes any old, previously unsaved videos.

Video deletion has been turned on, and this will ensure your video is automatically saved for as long as it needs to be. This deletes any old, previously unsaved videos. 1080P FHD Resolution: Video resolution of full 1080 HD. Smooth, uninterrupted recording ensures the best experience.

Video resolution of full 1080 HD. Smooth, uninterrupted recording ensures the best experience. Night Vision: Videos and photos can be captured with relative clarity even in the darker evening settings with the Luminous DashCam.

How to choose the right dashcam

Looking for a dashcam to protect your vehicle from costly incidents like hit-and-runs, accidents, and theft? This is a challenging choice! Luckily, with help from Luminous DashCam's top 10 reviews, I can provide you with some key features that make this dashcam stand out.

Let’s dive into what makes a dashcam like Luminous DashCam better than other options. To start, you want to look at resolution. The highest resolution cameras are going to be able to capture more detail and footage in low light situations and will take crisp, clean video regardless of how far away they are from the action.

Optimized day/night performance: Luminous DashCam can adjust its sensor settings with just one touch on an LCD screen located inside of its body.

The second thing to look at is build quality. A dashcam must be made out of durable, high-quality materials so that it can withstand regular use in an active environment like a vehicle.

What else do you need to look at when shopping for a dashcam like Luminous DashCam? Here are more key things to consider: storage capacity, parking mode, and more. Want to know what these terms mean and how they can make or break your dashcam purchase?

What kind of storage capacity do you need in a dashcam like Luminous DashCam? If you're using it just to monitor an area or record footage when something happens, then a lower-storage option will be sufficient. Just make sure that it can store enough footage for you to use as evidence if needed!

What’s parking mode and how can it help you? Parking mode keeps a dashcam like Luminous DashCam recording when you leave your vehicle so that you have an unbroken chain of events leading up to and following any incident.

Conclusion

The Luminous Dash Cam is one of the best dash cams for your car. This gadget has a lot of features that will allow you to have a positive experience. It features night vision, a G sensor, loop recording, GPS tracking, voice recording, and parking mode. The quality of this video is excellent, and the device is lightweight and small. It is also affordable. Indeed, that's only $7.97; You can order it by Visiting Luminous Dash Cam’s Official Website