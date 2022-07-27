The Novum Drone Review: My Opinion On Novum Lightweight and Foldable Drone.

Sponsored

The Novum Drone is a foldable drone designed to be easy to fly, travel with, and record action shots from virtually anywhere.

Its compact design and lightweight build make it the ideal traveling companion for any adventure. It also provides some fantastic features you will not find on some other drones, including an HD camera with photo mode capabilities, as well as a Follow Me mode that allows you to fly your drone alongside you at all times!

Here is my Novum Drone review.

Overview

Novum Drone features high-end engineering and design, the Novum Drone Pro is made to fly everywhere you do. Since it's high-end and ultraportable, this foldable drone also makes it easy to fly indoors.

Why may you consider buying this drone?

The Novum Drone is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-fly drone that can still capture great action shots. Its foldable structure and lightweight design make it perfect for taking on any adventure, and at a price point of just under $100, it's a great value for your money. Plus, the Novum Drone comes with a 30-DAY 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE If you are unsatisfied for any reason within 30 days, simply contact their customer care center at (888) 493-6096 for a full refund of your initial order.

The only drawback is that there's no VR support for you to get a true first-person view as you pilot your drone. However, if you're looking for an easy to fly a drone that captures great action shots at a relatively affordable price point then we highly recommend picking up a Novum Drone!

How does this device compare to other drones?

The Novum Drone is a precision-engineered drone that is specifically designed for easy flying, making it perfect to fly inside or to record action shots whilst on the move. Its foldable structure and lightweight design make it an essential item for any adventure! In terms of specs, the Novum Drone has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and a control range of up to 100 meters.

Novum Drone key features?

Foldable Drone: To make the drone easier to carry and better protected during transit, the propellers fold inwards.

To make the drone easier to carry and better protected during transit, the propellers fold inwards. HD Photos and Video: Make a high-definition video of your vacation using 60 frames per second, and take lots of high-resolution pictures.

Make a high-definition video of your vacation using 60 frames per second, and take lots of high-resolution pictures. Gravity Sensor: Sensors on board sense the ground and other obstacles and modify the flying course automatically to avoid collisions.

Sensors on board sense the ground and other obstacles and modify the flying course automatically to avoid collisions. Slo-mo Mode: Relive your great moments in high-definition slow motion

Where can you buy this?

The Novum Drone is available for purchase on the company website. The drone sells for $99.

Visit Novum Drone's Official Website to purchase

Novum Drone alternative

The Novum Drone is a great choice for those looking for an easy-to-fly drone that can be used to capture action shots or fly indoors. However, If you're looking for a more durable drone with a smart battery management system for a safe landing, the StealthHawk Pro may be a better choice, but it sells for $149. This drone also has a precision-engineered design and is lightweight and foldable.

Final thought

The Novum Drone is a great choice for anyone looking for an easy-to-fly drone that can be used for both indoor and outdoor shots. Its foldable structure makes it easy to transport, and its lightweight design means you will not have to worry about it being too heavy to carry around. The only downside is the price tag of $99, but it is good for the price.