Best Pie Shops in California Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Are you a pie lover who is always on the lookout for the best pie shops in California? Look no further! As a foodie and lover of all things pastry, I have travelled far and wide to find the best pie shops in California. From classic fruit pies to savory meat pies, the Golden State has many delicious pie shops to satisfy any craving. Here are some of my personal favorites:

Pie 'N Burger - Pasadena

Pie 'N Burger has been a Pasadena institution since 1963. Their pies are fresh daily and come in various flavors, including apple, cherry, and blueberry. But what sets Pie 'N Burger apart is their signature cream pies, a must-try for any pie lover. Their banana cream pie is trendy.

Du-Par's Restaurant and Bakery - Los Angeles

Du-Par's has been serving up classic American comfort food since 1938. Their pies are made from scratch every day using only the freshest ingredients. The apple pie stands out, but their pumpkin and pecan pies are also worth trying. And if you're in the mood for something savory, their chicken pot pie is a must-try.

The Little Pie Company - San Francisco

Photo by Natalia Y. on Unsplash

The Little Pie Company is a cozy bakery in San Francisco's Mission District specializing in small-batch pies made from scratch. Their pies come in various flavors, including classic apple and cherry, and more unique options like peach raspberry and blackberry blueberry. And if you're a fan of pecan pie, their bourbon pecan pie is a must-try.

Julian Pie Company - Santa Ysabel

Located in the small town of Santa Ysabel, the Julian Pie Company is a California institution that has been serving delicious pies for over 30 years. Their pastries are made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and come in various flavors, including apple, blueberry, and strawberry rhubarb. But what sets Julian Pie Company apart is their apple mountain berry pie, made with a blend of six different types of berries.

Betty's Pie Whole - Encinitas

Betty's Pie Whole is a charming pie shop in Encinitas's beach town. Their pies are made from scratch daily and come in various flavors, including classic apple and cherry and more unusual options like peanut butter chocolate and key lime. But Betty's Pie Whole stands out because of its crust, made from a secret family recipe passed down for generations.

Gizdich Ranch - Watsonville

Gizdich Ranch is a family-owned farm and pie shop in the heart of California's apple country. Their pies are made with fresh, locally grown apples and come in various flavors, including classic, Dutch, and apple berry crumbs. And if you're a fan of savory pies, their chicken pot pie is a must-try.

Three Babes Bakeshop - San Francisco

Three Babes Bakeshop is a farm-to-table bakery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. Their pies are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and come in various flavors, including classic apple, peach raspberry, and blackberry blueberry. But what sets Three Babes Bakeshop apart is its commitment to sustainability and supporting local farmers.

Linn's Fruit Bin - Cambria

Linn's Fruit Bin is a family-owned farm and pie shop on California's central coast.

Apologies for the confusion earlier. Here's the continuation of the article:

Their pies are made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and come in various flavors, including classic apple, mixed berry, and key lime. But what sets Linn's Fruit Bin apart is their olallieberry pie, made with a type of blackberry only grown on California's central coast.

Pieology - Sacramento

Pieology is a unique pie shop allowing customers to create custom pies from scratch. Customers can choose their crust, filling, and toppings to make a genuinely personalized pie. But if you need more time to feel creative, they also offer a variety of pre-made pies in classic flavors like apple and cherry.

Gold Rush Eatery - Grass Valley

Gold Rush Eatery is a charming cafe and pie shop located in the historic gold rush town of Grass Valley. Their pies are made from scratch daily and come in various flavors, including classic apple, blueberry, and cherry. But what sets Gold Rush Eatery apart is their savory pies, like their chicken and mushroom pot pie.

Attributions / References:

thrillist.com published an article titled "The Best Pie Shops in LA" on 11/15/2022. Despite the fact that lists like this are frequently criticized and are never simple to create, the website collect all info from google and local guide to make it happen! The website claims that were utilized to select The Best Pie Shops in LA.