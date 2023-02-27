Chicago, IL

Best 5 pepper and egg sandwiches in Chicago

Emma Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6CHh_0l1UWmDU00
Pepper and egg sandwich in Chicago

If you're a breakfast sandwich fan, try the pepper and egg sandwich in Chicago. This classic sandwich is a staple in many diners and cafes throughout the city, and it's easy to see why. Here are the top 5 places to find the best pepper and egg sandwich in Chicago:

Bari Foods

Located in the West Loop, Bari Foods is a family-owned Italian deli that has been serving delicious sandwiches since 1973. Their pepper and egg sandwich is a must-try, made with fluffy eggs, sweet green peppers, and gooey mozzarella cheese. The bread is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making it the perfect vessel for this classic sandwich.

Johnnie's Beef

This classic Italian beef joint in Elmwood Park is famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, but their pepper and egg sandwich is also worth trying. The sandwich is made with scrambled eggs, roasted green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese, and all served on a soft Italian roll.

Tony's Italian Deli & Subs

Tony's has been a Chicago favorite since 1972, and their pepper and egg sandwich is a classic. The sandwich is made with fluffy scrambled eggs, sautéed green peppers and onions, and melted provolone cheese, piled onto a warm, toasty roll.

The Original Jimmy's Red Hots

This classic Chicago hot dog stand is known for its delicious hot dogs, but their pepper and egg sandwich is also a must-try. The sandwich is made with scrambled eggs, sweet green peppers, and melted American cheese, and all served on a warm bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V29YI_0l1UWmDU00
Italian beef sandwichesPhoto byImage by jcstudio on Freepik

Portillo's

This Chicago institution is known for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake shakes, but its breakfast sandwich game is also on point. Their pepper and egg sandwich is made with scrambled eggs, sautéed green peppers, and melted cheddar cheese. All are served on a toasted English muffin.

No matter which of these spots you choose, you will find a delicious pepper and egg sandwich in Chicago. So why not try it and see what all the fuss is about?

