7 Most Haunted Places in Texas - You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Most Haunted Places in Texas Photo by Freepik

From Galveston to Austin, these unlucky spots are known for throwing spooks and spirits your way.

Are you looking for a spooky adventure? Then, consider exploring some of the most haunted places in Texas. Whether it's a former prison, an old mansion, or something else entirely, the Lone Star State is filled with sites visited by paranormal activity. In this blog post, we'll look at Texas's seven most haunted places and the tales behind them. So if you're brave enough to explore some of these locations, read on to learn more!

The Myrtles Plantation: An Eerie Estate in St. Francisville

The Myrtles Plantation is a haunting estate in St. Francisville, Louisiana. The plantation was built in the 1800s by the Myrtles family. The Myrtles were a wealthy family, and the plantation was their home. The Dupre family later inherited the plantation, which continued to be used as a home until it was sold in 1985.

The Myrtles Plantation is now an eerie estate, and it is said to be one of the most haunted places in Louisiana. It is said that ghosts killed the Myrtles family while living on the plantation, and their ghosts still haunt the estate. It is also noted that the Dupre family was killed by ghosts while living at the estate, and their ghosts still haunt it.

The Myrtles Plantation is a beautiful estate, but it is also one of the most haunted places in Louisiana. If you are interested in visiting one of Louisiana's most haunted places, you should see the Myrtles Plantation!

The Magnolia Hotel: A Haunting in Seguin

The Magnolia Hotel is a hotel in Seguin, Texas that has been the site of many ghost sightings and reports of paranormal activity. The hotel was built in 1892 and has been the site of many deaths, including a young girl found dead in a bathtub in 2009. The hotel has also been the site of reports of apparitions, including that of a woman who has been seen walking the halls and staircases of the hotel.

Spooky Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

The Devil's Backbone: A Spooky Stretch of Road in Wimberley

The Devil's Backbone is a popular stretch of road in Wimberley that is said to be haunted by the ghosts of several people who died in accidents there. The most famous Ghost is that of a woman who was killed in a car accident, and her spirit is said to haunt the area near the road. Other ghosts include a man killed in a motorcycle accident, and a little girl killed when her car overturned on the road.

Old Fort Concho: A Haunted Historic Site in San Angelo

The Old Fort Concho Historic Site is a haunted historic site in San Angelo, Texas. The fort was built in 1849 and was a military post until it decommissioned in the early 1900s. The fort is now a tourist attraction and is said to be haunted by the ghosts of its former occupants.

The ghosts of the fort's former occupants are said to haunt various parts of the fort, including the barracks, the armory, and the medical ward. Some of the more famous ghosts include Confederate General John B. Hood and his wife, said to haunt the armory, and Confederate Major General James Longstreet said to haunt the medical ward.

The Old Fort Concho Historic Site is open to the public from October to May. The site is closed during July and August for maintenance.

Old Fort Photo by Leonard Laub on Unsplash

Mysterious Legends of the Old Fort

Fort Concho is one of the oldest forts in Texas and has been the site of many a ghost story. Originally built from 1849 to 1850, it served as the headquarters of General Philip Sheridan during the Civil War. It was also the scene of a battle between Confederate and Union troops on November 25, 1863. After the war, it was abandoned until 1902 when it was reopened as a military academy. The fort played an important role in training future officers during World War II and continues to serve as a military school today.

Although Fort Concho is now closed to visitors because of its active military training schedule, rumors persist about strange occurrences. A few years ago, security cameras were placed throughout the fort after reports surfaced that a ghostly figure had been seen wandering the hallways. Most famously, however, is the story of Concho Woman.

Legend has it that in 1862, a young woman named Alice was traveling through Texas to join her husband, who was stationed at Fort Concho. When she arrived, she realized that he had been killed in action and was grief-stricken. She wandered the fort for days before succumbing to her wounds. The wraith of Alice still haunts the building today, as evidenced by strange sightings of a spectral female figure in various parts of the fort. She curses anyone who tries to cross her path, and no one has ever escaped her wrath.

Tales From Those Who Have Visited the Site

The Old Fort Concho Historic Site in San Angelo is one of the most haunted places in Texas. According to legend, the fort is home to many ghosts still searching for revenge on those who wronged them centuries ago. Some say that the spirits of Native Americans who were massacred here still haunt the grounds, while others claim that the ghosts of Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War lurk around every corner. Regardless of what might be lurking in the shadows, it's clear that this historic site is certainly one of Texas's most haunting places.

Investigating the Paranormal Activity at Old Fort Concho

Fort Concho is one of the most haunted historic sites in San Angelo. The fort, built in 1856, has been the site of many paranormal investigations. Many people believe that ghosts and spirits still haunt the fort.

Some of the most famous cases involve soldiers who died at Fort Concho. One man, for example, reportedly saw a spectral soldier walk into his barracks room. Others have reported hearing phantom footsteps and apparitions in strange places in and around the fort.

In recent years, investigators from Ghost Adventures have visited Fort Concho to determine if any paranormal activity is happening there. So far, they haven't found anything conclusive either way… but it's always fun to try and figure out what's going on in those haunted places!

The Alamo: Tales of Ghostly Apparitions in San Antonio

The Alamo is a historic site in San Antonio and is said to be haunted by many ghosts. One of the most famous ghosts at the Alamo is Davy Crockett. Crockett is said to haunt the staircase leading up to the parapet on the battlements, where he was killed during the Texas Revolution. It's also rumored that General Santa Anna himself haunts this part of the building and that his spirit can be seen prowling around at night.

From the Myrtles Plantation to the Devil's Backbone, Texas is home to some of the most haunted places in America. Whether you're up for a ghostly adventure or just curious about these mysterious sites, exploring any of them will surely leave an unforgettable impression. So take caution if you dare venture out - and remember that it pays to be prepared before stepping into one of these spooky locations!

These 7 haunted places in Texas are just a tiny sample of the many spooky stories and legends surrounding the city. While no concrete evidence supports these claims, the stories have been passed down through generations and continue to intrigue and spook visitors.