Most Haunted 5 Place in Chicago - You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Emma Watson

Most Haunted 5 Place in Chicago

Chicago is a city known for its architecture, food, and culture. But did you know it's also rumored to be one of the most haunted cities in the United States? Chicago has its fair share of spooky stories, from ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises and strange occurrences. Here are five of the most haunted places in Chicago:

1. Bachelor's Grove Cemetery

This cemetery is in a secluded area of the Cook County Forest Preserve and has been abandoned since the mid-1960s. It's rumored to be haunted by several ghosts, including a woman in white who is said to have drowned in the nearby lagoon and a farmer and his plow horse who were killed in a nearby accident. The cemetery is also known for its phantom house, which appears and disappears without explanation.

Many visitors have reported strange experiences while visiting Bachelor's Grove Cemetery. Some have reported seeing ghostly apparitions, while others have heard unexplained noises such as footsteps, laughter, and whispers. Some visitors have also reported feeling sudden temperature drops and feeling as if someone is following them.

2. The Congress Plaza Hotel

Photo by Daniel Gregoire on Unsplash

This historic hotel was built in 1893 and has hosted many famous guests, including presidents and celebrities. However, the hotel has a dark and mysterious history, including rumors of secret tunnels, hidden rooms, and ghostly apparitions.

One of the most famous ghosts at The Congress Plaza Hotel is the woman who fell to her death on the 12th floor. Guests have reported hearing strange noises, such as the sound of someone falling or knocking on doors, as well as feeling sudden cold spots and seeing ghostly apparitions in their rooms.

3. The Red Lion Pub

This cozy British-style pub has been a fixture in Lincoln Park since 1984. It's rumored to be haunted by several ghosts, including the spirit of a former owner who hanged himself in the basement. The pub's other ghostly residents include a woman who was murdered in the building in the 1920s and a former employee who died in the building in the 1970s.

Visitors to The Red Lion Pub have reported seeing ghostly figures, feeling sudden temperature drops, and hearing unexplained noises such as footsteps and voices. The pub's basement is considered particularly eerie, with many visitors feeling watched or followed.

4. The Drake Hotel

This iconic hotel has been a Chicago landmark since 1920. It's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of the woman, The Lady in Red. Legend says she was a jilted lover who jumped to death from the hotel's 10th floor in the 1920s. Her ghostly figure has been seen in the hotel's hallways, and guests have reported feeling sudden cold spots and hearing unexplained noises such as footsteps and whispers.

The Drake Hotel is also rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former bellhop named "Benny." Visitors have reported seeing his ghostly figure in the hotel's hallways and elevators and unexplained noises, such as the sound of a bellhop's cart.

5. The Oriental Theatre

This historic theatre in the Loop has been a Chicago landmark since 1926. It's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former employee named "Whitey". Legend has it that he died during a renovation project in the 1920s and now haunts the theatre's basement.

Visitors to The Oriental Theatre have reported feeling as if they're being watched while in the basement and hearing unexplained noises such as footsteps and voices. Some visitors have also reported sudden temperature drops, which is a common sign of paranormal activity.

These 5 haunted places in Chicago are just a tiny sample of the many spooky stories and legends surrounding the city. While no concrete evidence supports these claims, the stories have been passed down through generations and continue to intrigue and spook visitors.

