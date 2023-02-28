Problem Solving Method — Problem-Solving Techniques and Tips

Emma Watson

Problem-Solving Techniques and Tips

Step of problem solving — An algorithm that helps you solve any problem

In life, there are often situations that do not have easy and quick solutions, such as chronic health problems, a difficult financial situation, complicated personal relationships, etc.

There may also be an internal unpleasant situation: a picture of the world filled with pain, anxiety, and fear, habitual negative emotions that cause suffering; the habit of behaving and reacting to situations in a certain way, leading to undesirable results and creating problems in life.

How can these problems be solved?

THE ALGORITHM FOR THE SOLUTION OF PROBLEMS:

Awareness of your potential

Step 1: Awareness of your potential, the source of which is the subconscious, Whatever the task (problem) before you, it is necessary to learn that you have powerful potential and can find a way out of any situation.

There is a great power hidden inside each person that takes care of you every second. And this is your subconscious — a loyal friend and helper. The subconscious mind sends unconscious signals so that a person pays attention to certain events, things, information, and people, and in the end makes the right decision.

The subconscious mind operates with a massive amount of information and can calculate the result of certain actions for steps forward. Learn to trust your subconscious mind, and it will help you find a way out of a difficult situation.

The Formation of Intentions

Step 2: The formation of intentions, You need to present in detail what you want and how the problem situation should end. You must Express your intention to achieve a certain goal.

The intention is 100% readiness to achieve the goal. The intention is an order for the subconscious mind to work on a solution to a problem or task. Form an intention to achieve a specific goal in great detail, put it all down on paper — and your subconscious mind will lead you to it.

For example, form an intention to find a new, high-paying job. Describe your future work in detail. Periodically re-read the list you have compiled. Pay close attention to the surrounding reality. Your subconscious mind will point you in the right direction and bring you people who will help you get what you want.

Concept of choice

Step 3: the concept of choice, To solve the problem, you need to realize that only you are responsible for everything that happens in your life. Absolutely everything in your reality is entirely your choice. By understanding this, you will be able to make a choice not in favor of a negative situation, but in favor of a positive outcome of events.

When you blame someone for your problems, your subconscious mind takes it as an order to do nothing to solve the problem. It will focus your attention not on finding solutions, but on finding those to blame. Once you accept responsibility for your own life, your subconscious mind will begin to offer different ways out of the problem.

Understand that almost everything in this life depends only on you. Become the master of your Destiny at last!

Getting to the heart of the process

Step 4: getting to the heart of the process, It is necessary to understand the essence of the ongoing processes, and learn to use the information received for their benefit.

In life, nothing happens by accident — all events are lessons, and the people who meet on the way are teachers. As soon as you understand the essence of the lesson, the problem situation will begin to correct itself.

Transformation of worldview

Step 5: Transformation of worldview, The reality around you reflects your beliefs, attitudes, and how you perceive the World and individual events.

If a person is convinced that life is one continuous problem, then so it will be: his reality will be filled with various troubles. After all, beliefs and attitudes are a direct order to the subconscious mind to organize a person’s life following his worldview.

To correct an unpleasant situation, you need to change your attitude toward it and your beliefs about what happened. This includes fears, self-doubt, the belief that you are a failure, and so on. Change your negative beliefs to positive ones. The transformation of beliefs is an important step towards improving the current situation.

Actions

Step 6: Actions, Actions are required to get the desired result. If you sit back and think that everything will work itself out, then you will not achieve the final goal. Your subconscious mind will help you choose the best path, but it will not do everything for you. Only your actions help you achieve the desired goal!

For example, don’t expect your subconscious mind to lead you to an ideal employer. Instead of grieving for lost work, start an active search. In General-go ahead!

But remember this — each person corresponds to what is around them. You can, of course, set your subconscious mind to the task of finding a “super job” with a high salary and a weighty social package. But answer your questions honestly:

Do you match your search query? Do you have enough professional and personal skills for your current position? What can you offer your employer? Why will he pay you the money you expect?

Analyze your personality for your skills and abilities, and be honest with yourself. Indicate that you need to work out in yourself what qualities and skills to improve. And start working in this direction.

