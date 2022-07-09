Musk tells Twitter he wants out of deal to buy it. Twitter says it will force him to close the sale

Emma Olivia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS4r8_0gZgRs2j00
Elon MuskCNN

Elon Musk moved Friday afternoon to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter — the latest twist in a whirlwind process in which the billionaire Tesla CEO became the company's biggest shareholder, turned down a board seat, agreed to buy the social media platform and then started raising doubts about going through with the deal. The next chapter in the saga is almost certain to be a court battle.

A lawyer representing Musk claimed in a letter to Twitter's top lawyer that he is ending the deal because Twitter (TWTR) is "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement, which was signed in April, according to a regulatory filing Friday evening.

Musk has for weeks expressed concerns, without any apparent evidence, that there are a greater number of bots and spam accounts on the platform than Twitter has said publicly. Analysts have speculated that the concerns may be an attempt to create a pretext to get out of a deal he may now see as overpriced after Twitter shares and the broader tech market have declined in recent weeks. Tesla (TSLA) stock, which Musk was planning to rely on in part to finance the deal, has also declined sharply since he agreed to the deal.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter board chair Bret Taylor said in a tweet Friday, echoing earlier statements by the company that it planned to follow through with the deal. "We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

Twitter shares fell nearly 6% in after-hours trading Friday immediately following the news, after ending the day down 5%. Tesla stock gained more than 1% in after-hours trading.

Musk in May said the deal was "on hold" as he evaluated the number of spam and fake accounts on the platform — a reversal from his previous statements that he wanted to acquire Twitter to eradicate bots on the platform. Last month, he directly threatened to walk away from the deal, accusing Twitter of breaching the merger agreement by not providing the data he says he needs to evaluate the number of spam and fake accounts on the platform. In response, Twitter agreed to hand over its "firehose" stream of tweets.

Still, Musk's lawyer alleged in the Friday letter that Twitter has "not complied with its contractual obligations" to provide Musk with sufficient data, and said Twitter "appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied" when agreeing to the deal.

"For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform,'" the Friday letter reads. "This information is fundamental to Twitter's business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement."

It continues: "Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information."

Twitter has repeatedly said it has cooperatively shared information with Musk in order to close the deal at the originally agreed-upon terms.

Twitter's stock is trading around $36, down nearly 30% since its price the day Musk and Twitter announced the acquisition and well below the $54.20 per share Musk offered, suggesting deep skepticism among investors about the deal going through at the agreed-upon price. The declining value may also be among the reasons Musk is no longer interested in the deal, analysts have said.

What could happen next?

In accusing Twitter of materially breaching the merger agreement, Musk appears to be setting up the argument that he should not be on the hook for the $1 billion set out in the deal terms as a breakup fee in the event the acquisition fell through, according to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.

"The way these things usually work is that if there's a billion-dollar breakup fee and you're the one trying to acquire, then that is enforced against you," Tobias said, "unless there's some kind of material breach or some kind of reason that can be offered up that persuades a court that Twitter, for example, is not making good on the deal."

Musk's lawyer claimed in Friday's letter that Musk has requested, but not received, information such as the daily number of monetizable daily active users for the previous eight quarters, as well as access to "the sample set used and calculations performed" by Twitter to determine that spam and fake accounts represent fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily user base. Twitter has said that it relies on public and private information, such as ISP numbers and geographic data, on its users to count bots on the platform.

Despite having signed a binding acquisition agreement, Friday's letter also claims that Musk "negotiated access and information rights within the Merger Agreement precisely so that he could review data and information that is important to Twitter's business before financing and completing the transaction."

Twitter is likely to ask the court for two things in its litigation against Musk, said Brian Quinn, a law professor at Boston College. Twitter is expected to seek a ruling that it has not violated its contract with Musk, and it will likely seek a judicial order requiring Musk to complete the acquisition, he said.

In assessing Musk's claims, Quinn added, the court will likely consider the information Twitter has provided so far and whether Musk's requests for further disclosures are reasonable and necessary for completing the deal — for example, whether the information Musk wants is needed to obtain government regulatory approvals or financing commitments.

Even as any litigation continues, however, the two sides will likely keep talking, Quinn said, and the situation could resolve itself through a renegotiated sale price. That type of resolution is common in merger disputes, he said, citing the recent deal involving luxury brands Luis Vuitton and Tiffany, which went to court but was ultimately completed at a lower price.

Musk's claim to need more information "is a hard argument to make," Quinn added. "A judge in Delaware is going to be pretty familiar with how these transactions operate and what's normal and what's not."

This story originally appeared in: CNN News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon Musk# Musk tells Twitter he wants ou

Comments / 142

Published by

I am a passionate blogger in my heart, I love to share my knowledge about the most important topics in the USA

Downey, CA
267 followers

More from Emma Olivia

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president, making her the first Black woman in that position for an NFL team. In a news conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas announcing the hiring, Morgan was asked what it meant for her to make league history.

Read full story
5 comments

Shinzo Abe assassination raises billboard as 'security of democracy' in Japanese elections over police security

Japanese voters headed to the polling stations on Sunday for an election billed as a defense of democracy, just two days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail.

Read full story
Alabama State

Sacha Baron Cohen wins defamation appeal brought by Roy Moore

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has defeated an appeal brought by former Alabama judge Roy Moore, who claimed the British comedian had defamed him in a program where he falsely accused Moore of being a pedophile.

Read full story
1 comments

'No matter what they said, I believe': Chun In-gee clinches third major with Women's PGA Championship win

Chun In-gee won the Women's PGA Championship and her third major in Maryland on Sunday with a wire-to-wire victory, but not without some final day drama. Ranked 33rd in the world, the South Korean had led from the front courtesy of a record-breaking opening round at Congressional Country Club, setting a new course record before extending her advantage to six strokes at the halfway stage on Friday.

Read full story

Sri Lanka protesters break into President's House as thousands rally

Sri Lanka protesters break into President's Housecnn. Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan leader's official residence in Colombo on Saturday as more than 100,000 amassed outside, according to police, calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign over his handling of the country's economic crisis.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.

Read full story

Biden calls for federal law to restore abortion rights

President Joe Biden has said federal law would be the "fastest way" to restore abortion rights as he signed an order to safeguard abortion access. He called a recent Supreme Court abortion ruling, which ended the nationwide right to the procedure, "an exercise in raw political power".

Read full story

Here's a look at the legacy of Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in Nara. He was 67. Abe served two separate terms as the Japanese leader of the right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — the first from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 until 2020. His second stint was the longest consecutive term for a Japanese head of government.

Read full story

Elon Musk is reported to have twins with Neuralink Executive

Insider reported that Elon Musk gave birth to twins in November with Shivon Zilis, head of operations and special projects at Neuralink, citing court records pertaining to the children.

Read full story
7 comments

MI5 chief warns of Chinese espionage, says FBI Director Wray

The event was hosted in London by MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Christopher Wray to showcase the collaboration between the two security services to combat what they described as the most serious threat from Chinese government espionage and hacking.

Read full story
2 comments

Crowdfunded Bayraktar The Drone is Coming To Ukraine From Ludhiana

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone, secured by Lithuania for Ukraine after a local crowdfunding campaign, is expected to be shipped to Kyiv in the coming hours. Crowdfunded Bayraktar The Drone is Coming To Ukraine From Ludhianadynaimage.

Read full story
3 comments

Another Power Push in Europe could be slowed down with the closure of Norwegian gas fields

Tuesday's strike by Norwegian oil and gas employees shut down three fields in the North Sea and increased the price of natural gas, adding to Europe's energy concerns. The fields were shut down, according to Equinor, a state-owned energy company in Norway, after part of its workers went on strike over a salary issue.

Read full story

Thousands of lives are at risk in Sydney due to heavy rains

Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate southwest Sydney, Australia's biggest city, on Sunday with torrential rain and damaging winds pounding the east coast and threatening floods in areas that were hammered in March.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy