Crowdfunded Bayraktar The Drone is Coming To Ukraine From Ludhiana

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone, secured by Lithuania for Ukraine after a local crowdfunding campaign, is expected to be shipped to Kyiv in the coming hours.

Crowdfunded Bayraktar The Drone is Coming To Ukraine

The “Vanagas” (which means "Hawk" in Lithuanian), along with ammunition, arrived in the Baltic country on Monday, the country’s Defense Minister, Arvydas Anušauskas, tweeted. After a press introduction on Wednesday, Anušauskas added the drone would be transferred to Ukraine soon.

“Last hours of Bayraktar “Vanagas” in Lithuania. Very soon it will be delivered to Ukraine,” he tweeted.

The Lithuanian internet broadcaster Laisves TV started the crowdfunding effort last month, and it was successful in raising about 6 million euros ($6.11 million) to buy the drone.

The drone was purchased through a crowdfunding effort, but the maker reportedly gave the drone away after learning about it, according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.

The producer of the "Bayraktar," the Turkish company "Baykar," decided to gift the aircraft after being inspired by Lithuanian citizens who raised money for it, according to a statement from the Lithuanian Defense Ministry. "Of the 5.9 million given, 1.5 million euros were allotted for equipping the unmanned aircraft."

It is not the first time Baykar has provided the Ukrainian military with some of its drones. The business said last month that it would be giving the drones away without charge after a crowdfunding effort in Ukraine raised enough money to buy three of them.

In a June 27statement, it requested that the cash raised be sent to the struggling Ukrainian people.

With regard to Ukraine's defense against Russia, the Bayraktar TB2 drone has been crucial. Before the war began on February 24 the nation had about 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles, but Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed on June 28 that his office had been able to seize up to 50 drones since the invasion started.

“In the near future, almost all capacity of the Baykar Makina plant will be focused on meeting the needs of the Armed Forces. It's about ordering dozens more drones,” Reznikov added.