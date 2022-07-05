Another Power Push in Europe could be slowed down with the closure of Norwegian gas fields

Tuesday's strike by Norwegian oil and gas employees shut down three fields in the North Sea and increased the price of natural gas, adding to Europe's energy concerns.

The fields were shut down, according to Equinor, a state-owned energy company in Norway, after part of its workers went on strike over a salary issue.

According to a statement from Equinor, the three fields produce the equivalent of around 89,000 barrels of oil per day, more than 30% of which is natural gas.

According to figures from Eurostat, Norway was the second-largest supplier of natural gas to Europe last year, right behind Russia. The interruption occurs at a crucial time for the area.

Russia is already limiting its exports, and Europe is attempting to rely less on them. Any prolonged decline in Norway's output might severely hamper efforts to restock gas reserves in time for the winter and increase the likelihood of a catastrophic energy shortfall.

The biggest economy in the area, Germany, has already declared a "gas crisis" and warned that rationing may be necessary to get through the winter.

According to data from the Intercontinental Exchange, news of the strike helped push European natural gas futures prices up 5% to 172 euros ($177) per megawatt hour. Since early March, in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that price has been at its highest level.

There could be worse to come.

On Wednesday, Norwegian workers are due to strike again, which will result in the shutdown of three additional fields, Equinor said. Those fields produce the equivalent of about 330,000 barrels of oil a day, of which almost 80% is natural gas.

Another strike is planned for Saturday, which according to calculations by Reuters could shutter about a quarter of Norway's gas output and 15% of its oil output. Equinor said the impact of the third day of strikes "is not yet clear."

The country's gas exports will be slashed by 60% over the three days of strikes, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said Tuesday.

"Norwegian deliveries account for a quarter of European energy supplies, and Europe is entirely dependent on Norway delivering as a nation at a time when Russian supply cuts have created a very tight market for natural gas," the association said in a statement.

The Norwegian government could, in theory, force union leaders and Equinor to the negotiating table if it believes the strike could threaten the "life and health" of the population, though intervention has been controversial in the past, according to Eurofound, an EU labor research agency.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Ministry of Labour told CNN Business it is "the social partners' responsibility to find a solution to any conflict," and had no further comment on the dispute.

An uncertain winter

The Norwegian strike comes nearly three weeks after Russia reduced the flow of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and after it cut off three EU countries and several energy companies for refusing to pay in rubles, rather than euros or dollars.

Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are currently running at just 40% of capacity, according to an analysis by S&P Global Platts.

To add to the uncertainty, deliveries through the pipeline are due to stop completely for 10 days from the start of next week for maintenance work.

"The concern is rather that gas shipments may be even further reduced or not even resumed at all following the maintenance work," Carsten Fritsch, analyst for energy, agriculture and precious metals at Commerzbank, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

"This would make it virtually impossible to replenish European natural gas stocks for next winter and would necessitate further-reaching political measures and cuts to gas consumption," he added.

Gas storage facilities in the European Union are about 59% full, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show. That is about three percentage points below usual storage levels for this time of year, Fritsch said.

He added that if the strikes in Norway were to continue, the "already tight" European gas market would worsen, causing further gas price rises.

Bigger headache

Alex Froley, an analyst at the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, told CNN Business the bigger problem facing Europe was the closure of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the United States.

A fire at the Freeport LNG facility in Texas last month has temporarily stopped production. Normally, the facility produces about one-fifth of the US' LNG exports, according to analytics firm Vortexa.

In recent months, Europe has become increasingly reliant on imports of LNG to compensate for the reduction in Russian natural gas supplies.

"Gas demand for heating is greatly reduced in summer, though, and Norway always carries out some maintenance in summer — so it's not an immediate physical problem for the market to see some reductions," Froley said.

"[The Freeport LNG plant has] been a big source of supply for Europe this year, and isn't expected back until October at the earliest," he added.