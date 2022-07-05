Thousands of lives are at risk in Sydney due to heavy rains

Melbourne, Australia

Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate southwest Sydney, Australia's biggest city, on Sunday with torrential rain and damaging winds pounding the east coast and threatening floods in areas that were hammered in March.

The weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash floods and landslides along the east coast region from Newcastle to Bateman's Bay in New South Wales state, with rain expected to intensify over the next two days.

"We are now facing dangers on multiple fronts -- flash flooding, riverine flooding and coastal erosion," New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke said in a televised media briefing.

Given that the bad weather has arrived at the start of the school holidays, she asked people to rethink their vacation travel plans.

Cooke declared that the emergency was "life threatening."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, numerous regions have received more than 200 millimeters (8 inches) of rain, with some receiving as much as 350 millimeters, raising the possibility of flooding along the Nepean River.

According to water authorities, the nighttime spill at Sydney's main dam was triggered by the city's heavy rains. Modeling revealed that the spill would be equal to a significant Warragamba Dam spill in March 2021.

In the past day, 29 people have been rescued from floodwaters, including one who was hanging on to a pole for an hour as workers struggled to reach them.

The Australian government has provided the state with 100 troops who are helping with sandbagging and two helicopters to aid with any rescues, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sky News.