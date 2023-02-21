TMJ Exercises & Right Practices To Reduce TMJ Pain

Are you dealing with chronic TMJ (temporomandibular Joint) pain caused due to TMJ disorder? If so, you know it can be debilitating and hard to cope with. It can make everyday activities, like eating and talking, challenging. So you are likely looking for ways to reduce the discomfort and make your daily life more bearable.

The good news is that there are some correct practices and effective exercises for TMJ pain relief. So if you're looking for some relief, keep reading!

woman with TMJ pain Photo by azerbaijan stickers/ Freepik

5 Things to Do to Manage TMJ Pain and Symptoms

In cases of minor pain, you can take the steps mentioned below to stop your pain and discomfort from worsening. These practices and exercises are to manage your symptoms before seeking medical help. Of course, you need to talk to your doctor if the discomfort persists, as they may be able to provide further advice.

1. Give Rest to Your Jaw

The first thing you need to do to get relief from TMJ disorder symptoms is to relax your jaw. That means avoiding activities like yawning, shouting, singing, Mewing, and munching until the pain subsides. Keeping your jaw muscles in a resting position can help reduce symptoms and get you back to feeling your best. So take it easy and give your jaw the rest it needs!

2. Maintain a Correct Posture

Prolonged sitting in an uncomfortable position can lead to further jaw pain. Make sure to take regular breaks while working and get a chair with plenty of back support to keep your posture in check. When driving, sit upright, and while watching TV or reading, make sure you find a spot with enough back support. You can even use a pillow behind you if needed.

3. Get Rid of Habits & Tendencies Accelerating TMJ Pain

Developing habits that can worsen your TMJ pain is something you should avoid if possible. These are some of the examples:-

Grinding your teeth

Chewing on your cheeks and lips

Tensing your jaw muscles

Pressing your tongue against your teeth

Resting your jaw on your palm

Biting your nails

Keeping track of how often you engage in these activities is vital to avoid these tendencies as much as possible.

4. Avoid Certain Kinds of Foods

It's essential to be mindful of the types of foods you consume. Some of them can lead to you putting your jaw through quite a workout, resulting in TMJ pain. Big pieces of food, crunchy or hard food items, gum, and other snacks that require a lot of chewing are best avoided. You'll thank yourself later for steering clear of these!

5. Do TMJ Exercises

Many have successfully relieved TMJ pain by strengthening and stretching their jaw. Here are some exercises for TMJ you can do anywhere:

Resist Mouth-closing

Apply pressure to your chin while closing your mouth. To start, place your thumbs beneath your chin and your index fingers in between your mouth's ridge and the bottom of your chin. Then, press downwards on your chin as you gradually close your mouth.

Resist Mouth-opening

Place two fingers below your chin and slowly open your mouth while exerting some gentle pressure with your fingers. Hold this position for three to six seconds, then slowly close your mouth.

Tongue Lifts

This exercise requires you to open and shut your mouth slowly, with your tongue still pressed against the roof of your mouth. Do this a few times.

Jaw Slide Side-to-Side

Take two Popsicle sticks or something of the same thickness and use your front teeth to lightly bite down on them. Then, move your jaw side-to-side gently. When it gets easier, switch out the sticks with a thicker object.

Jaw Forward Movement

This is another effective jaw exercise. Place an object, one-quarter inch in thickness, between your front teeth, and then move your jaw forward. Make sure that your bottom teeth are in front of the top ones. Over time, you can increase the thickness of the object.

In conclusion, TMJ pain can be effectively managed by implementing the right practices and exercises. These may include massaging the jaw, avoiding hard, chewy, and crunchy foods, avoiding clenching and grinding the teeth, and performing a variety of TMJ exercises.

When performed regularly and diligently, all of these methods can help relieve TMJ pain.