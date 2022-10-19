Why Choose Invisalign for Your Teenage Children Instead of Braces?

Are you considering Invisalign for your child? You are not alone! Invisalign is a popular treatment option for both teens and adults. If you are researching the benefits of Invisalign for teens, you've probably come across a lot of information about how convenient and effective Invisalign treatment is.

This blog post highlights why Invisalign is a popular choice for teens and adults. There’s also a section on Invisalign vs. braces to highlight its advantages over traditional braces. Keep reading!

5 Advantages of Invisalign Every Parent Must Know

If you're considering Invisalign aligners for yourself or your child, here are 5 advantages that may just seal the deal.

1. The Short Duration of Treatments: Less Than 2 years

The average Invisalign treatment time is between 12 and 18 months only. However, to ensure the timely success of your Invisalign treatment, you must follow all your orthodontist's instructions, including wearing Invisalign for at least 22 hours a day.

2. You Can Remove Invisalign When Needed

One of the best things about Invisalign is that removing Invisalign is possible for eating, brushing teeth, and playing a sport. With traditional braces, food restrictions and difficulty cleaning are common complaints. But with Invisalign, those problems are a thing of the past.

3. It Doesn't Take Many Efforts to Clean Invisalign Aligners

Since Invisalign aligners are removable, cleaning them is a breeze. Just remove them and wash them with lukewarm water. You can also use a soft-bristled toothbrush but avoid using toothpaste as its abrasive. You can ask your orthodontist for Invisalign cleaning crystals.

4. There is Less Risk of Cavities & Plaque Build-up

Another advantage of Invisalign is that it can help reduce the risk of cavities. That's because you can remove aligners. It makes brushing and flossing your teeth easier, which is vital to remove plaque and bacteria that can cause cavities.

5. Your Teenage Children Will Thank You for Invisalign

Invisalign is a popular choice for teenagers. That's because the aligners are practically invisible so that they won't stand out like traditional braces. And since they're removable, teens can take them out for special occasions like photos or school dances. They can also eat freely after removing the

aligners.

Teenage girl wearing invisalign wavebreakmedia_micro/Freepik

Important Thing to Remember: Invisalign Care

Invisalign care and upkeep are vital for the success of Invisalign treatment. You'll need to ensure your child is brushing and flossing regularly and that they are rinsing their aligners after each meal. As long as you and your children diligently care for Invisalign, it will do its job.

Invisalign vs. Braces

If you're considering Invisalign or braces, you're probably wondering which option is better. Here's a quick overview of the pros and cons of each to help you make a decision.

Cost of Treatment

Invisalign is generally more expensive than braces. However, several factors can affect the cost of Invisalign, such as the severity of your misalignment, the length of your treatment, and whether you need any additional treatments.

Outcome

Invisalign and braces can both achieve similar results. Invisalign may be slightly more effective in treating very mild cases of misalignment. Braces are generally better for more severe cases. You may need to opt for braces instead of Invisalign if your orthodontist insists.

Comfort Level for Kids

Invisalign is generally more comfortable than braces. This is especially true for kids, who may find braces irritating. Invisalign is also less likely to cause gum irritation. It is easy to clean and allows eating a variety of food, unlike traditional braces.

Care & Upkeep

Invisalign is easier to care for than braces. You simply need to brush and floss as usual and avoid eating hard and sticky foods. With braces, you must be careful to avoid damaging the brackets and wires. You also need to brush and floss around the braces, which can be difficult.

The Duration of Treatment

Invisalign is generally faster than braces. As mentioned earlier in this post, the average treatment time for Invisalign is around 12 months. On the other hand, the average treatment time for braces is around 24 months. However, the severity of your misalignment will affect the treatment duration for both Invisalign and braces.

So, what is better between Invisalign and braces? It depends upon a number of factors. Invisalign is generally more expensive than braces. But it is also more comfortable and easier to care for. Invisalign is also usually faster than braces.

This is a piece of advice for new parents as well, so they can monitor their child's dental health as they get older and make an informed choice.

The outcome is similar for both Invisalign and braces. However, Invisalign makes life easier for your teenage kids. Thus, getting Invisalign treatment for your kids or yourself is recommended, provided your orthodontist approves.