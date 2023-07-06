Thursday in Portland: Sisters of the Road nonprofit cafe reopening, lavender festivals taking over Newberg this weekend

Portland, OR

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Rollover crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in SE Portland

Police are investigating after a rollover crash involving two vehicles Wednesday evening left two people dead and two others injured in the Lents neighborhood. Officers responded to Southeast Foster Road and 96th Avenue around 9:40 p.m. They found two people dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital. Police have not released the identities of the people who died or information on the medical condition of the two others who were hospitalized.

The Portland Police Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, addressed “attn: Traffic Division,” and reference case number 23-176928.

2. Sisters of the Road nonprofit cafe coming to Chinatown

Sisters of the Road’s nonprofit cafe closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday the organization announced they’ve purchased another home, this time in one of the most historic landmarks in Portland’s Chinatown. The House of Louie was a fixture of downtown dim sum for 30 years before it closed in 2018. Since then, it’s been boarded up.

Now, Sisters of the Road hopes to give the building a new lease on life. The organization is most known for their nonprofit cafe on Northwest Sixth and Davis streets. It offered low-to-no-cost meals, giving people an opportunity to dine with dignity.

Executive Director Kat Mahoney says the organization hopes to go bigger and better with the purchase of House of Louie. The project is still in the design phase, but is expected to open in June 2025.

Sisters of the Road has started a capital campaign and will continue to fundraise as they work on the building. The total project is estimated to cost $5 million.

3. Lavender season returns to Oregon with festivals, celebrations

July is lavender season in Oregon and Newberg’s fields are in full bloom. There are several festivals happening this month, offering lots of opportunities for Oregonians to enjoy the purple blossoms.

At Wayward Winds Lavender Farm, visitors can pick their own lavender to take home, walk through a lavender maze and shop lavender-based products.

The 18th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival and Plein Art Show is returning on Saturday and Sunday at the Chehalem Cultural Center. Growing Miracle Lavender Garden’s 6th annual lavender festival will also return this weekend with lavender yoga, foods and more.

Thanks for reading! See you tomorrow with all the latest Portland news.

