Wednesday in Portland: Port of Portland investigating after 2 people killed at Embassy Suites near PDX

Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Port of Portland investigating after 2 people killed at Embassy Suites near PDX

Port of Portland police are investigating after a shooting at Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport left a man and a woman dead early Wednesday. Officers responded to the hotel around 2 a.m. The Port of Portland confirmed there was a shooting and later said a man and woman were dead. Their identities have not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or whether police are looking for any suspects. The Port of Portland has not said if any arrests have been made.

The incident marks at least the second shooting at the hotel in the last few months. In November 2022, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the hotel.

2. Investigation underway after multiple stabbing victims found in SE Portland

Two people were hospitalized after two separate stabbings in southeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Hawthorne and Second Avenue, where the victims were found. They weren’t together but were in the same proximity, according to police.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals and both are expected to survive, a PPB spokesperson said. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the stabbings. No suspects are in custody.

3. Portland Trail Blazers reveal new 'Douglas Fur' mascot

The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed a new member to the family on Tuesday, revealing a new mascot during a game against the New York Knicks. Blaze the Trail Cat, the team’s current mascot, was also there to welcome the new arrival: ‘Douglas Fur,’ Bigfoot in “true hipster outdoor attire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORTVZ_0lJvsJo100
Photo by(Kent J. Edwards/Trail Blazers)

The team has been hinting at a Bigfoot reveal since last week with Portland comedian Ian Karmel. Karmel was seen in videos posted on Twitter hunting for the legendary creature. A few hours before Tuesday’s game, Karmel reached the Mode Center and made some “wild” discoveries. The Twitter series was all part of the Blazers search for the legendary Bigfoot mascot, last seen in 1988 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

‘Douglas Fur,’ or ‘Douggy,’ is a relative of that first Bigfoot mascot ever witnessed by Rip City, according to a release from the Blazers.

